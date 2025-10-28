The Swiss women's national team wins the test match away in Dunfermline against Scotland 4:3. The efficient exploitation of chances ultimately brings the victory.
- Switzerland wins the test match away in Scotland 4:3.
- Sydney Schertenleib shines with a brace, Iman Beney scores her first goal for the national team and Smilla Vallotto scores from distance.
- National team coach Pia Sundhage gathers more arguments for a contract extension.
Two goals from Sydney Schertenleib, Iman Beney and Smilla Vallotto brought coach Pia Sundhage another success. In their 13th match against the Scottish side, the Swiss team achieved only their third victory.
Sydney Schertenleib's third goal in the 53rd minute put the game on the right track, and Smilla Vallotto added another 20 minutes later with a long-range shot. The Swiss side were no longer shaken by the final goal in stoppage time.
The Scots had twice responded to falling behind before the break. Sydney Schertenleib's 1:0 lead - she headed home a cross from Alisha Lehmann - was as short-lived as the 2:1 lead after 19-year-old Iman Beney's first international goal following a fine pass from Géraldine Reuteler. The latter deflected the ball into her own goal from a corner kick in first-half stoppage time.
The Swiss had the finer technical skills, but the Scots compensated for this with their strong tackling. Ultimately, it was the better exploitation of chances that made the difference. The game could have gone either way. After all, the Scots scored the most beautiful goal. Kathleen McGovern lobbed a long cross from full stretch over Livia Peng to make it 1:1.
A lot was at stake in this match, primarily for national team coach Pia Sundhage, whose contract expires at the end of the year. The Swiss Football Association is leaving the Swede, whose track record is undisputed, in suspense for an unusually long time. Pia Sundhage is demanding a full-time assistant coach. The Swede had already advertised herself with last Friday's win against Canada.
Telegram
Scotland - Switzerland 3:4 (2:2)
SR Byrne (ENG). - Goals: 24. Schertenleib 0:1. 35. McGovern 1:1. 41. Beney 1:2. 45. Reuteler (own goal) 2:2. 53. Schertenleib 2:3. 72. Vallotto 2:4. 93. Weir 3:4.
Switzerland: Peng; Riesen (75. Terchoun), Maritz, Stierli (46. Vallotto), Ivelj, Beney; Xhemaili (46. Csillag), Wälti, Reuteler (79. Kamber); Schertenleib (93. Sow); Lehmann (46. Crnogorcevic).
Scotland: Gibson; Muir (62. Smith), Docherty (86. Brown), Clark, McLauchlan; MacLean (86. Gregory), Lawton (75. Davidson), Weir; Cuthbert, Hanson (62. Howat), McGovern (62. Thomas).
Remarks: 39th shot on crossbar Cuthbert. 64. Weir hit the post. 78th goal by Weir disallowed (handball). No VAR in action.
Scotland - Switzerland 3:4
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
END
Switzerland scramble to a 4:3 victory
After the victory against Canada (1:0), Switzerland celebrates another victory in Scotland.
90.+3' minute
Weir scores to make it 3:4
The native Weir cuts the deficit for Scotland. Completely free, she finishes from close range and gives Peng no chance.
90'+3' minute
Sow comes on for Schertenleib
89' minute
Scotland press
The Scots throw everything into the balance once more. But Ivelj is able to block a shot from outside the sixteen. Peng would also have been on hand.
83rd minute
Weir with the next Scotland chance
Smith again outpaces Terchoun on the left and passes sharply to the middle. Weir is unable to capitalize on the chance.
-
79.
Kamber replaces Reuteler
Reuteler is visibly exhausted and makes way for Lia Kamber from FC Basel.
77.
Scotland's goal does not count
The next goal is scored, but because Weir gets a hand to the ball beforehand, the goal rightly does not count.
72nd minute
Vallotto smashes the ball into the net to make it 4:2
Vallotto takes a shot from around 20 meters out and smashes it directly under the crossbar. Goalkeeper Gibson doesn't look too good.
70th minute
Terchoun comes on for Riesen
65th minute
Scotland miss a great chance
Peng completely underestimates a high ball, after which Switzerland are very lucky that the Scots don't push the ball over the line.
-
62nd minute
Triple change for Scotland
Thomas comes on for McGovern, Smith for Muir and Howat for Hanson.
61st minute
Peng clears for a corner
Ivelj creates a chance for Scotland with a misplaced pass. In the end, Peng clears a shot, fired just outside the sixteen, for a corner.
57th minute
It's time to take a deep breath
After Switzerland's third goal, it remains quiet for a few minutes. At least the two teams do not create any scoring chances in this phase.
52nd minute
Schertenleib scores twice
Schertenleib goes on the dribble and takes a shot from outside the sixteen. Her shot clatters against the back of a Scottish player and is therefore unstoppable.
46th minute
Sundhage makes three changes
Vallotto comes on for Xhemaili, Crnogorcevic for Stierli and Csillag replaces Lehmann. Crnogorcevic actually plays in central defense.
Half-time in Dunfermline
After a turbulent first half, the score is 2-2 in the friendly between Scotland and Switzerland.
45.+2
Own goal! Scotland equalize before the break
Scotland earn a corner shortly before the break. The ball is pulled sharply towards the first post and unfortunately deflected into his own goal by Reuteler.
41st minute
Beney scores her first goal in national team kit
Reuteler drives the ball in midfield and then plays a through pass to Beney. She moves beautifully to the middle and confidently slots the ball into the corner to make it 2:1. It is her first goal in her 17th international match.
39th minute
Erin Cuthbert smashes the leather against the crossbar
Erin Cuthbert is given too much space, takes a shot from 15 meters and her finish hits the crossbar. The lead would not have been undeserved.
35th minute
McGovern equalizes for Scotland
Weir hits a high ball to the middle near the halfway line, which McGovern takes straight out of the air and lobs over Livia Peng. A brilliant goal that she is unlikely to score a second time.
31.
No penalty for Scotland
Ivelj brings down her opponent in the penalty area, at least that's how the Scots see it. But the referee doesn't blow her whistle and that's fine.
24th minute
Schertenleib nods in for 1:0
Reuteler launches Lehmann, who crosses directly to the middle. Schertenleib rises highest in the five-meter area and nods home to make it 1:0.
19th minute
Next top chance for Scotland
The Scots launch an attack down the right, the pass comes to the middle, Julia Stierli cannot clear and Ivelj is not close enough to McGovern. But she smashes the ball wide of the goal from the best position.
17th minute
Reuteler goes for the finish
Lehmann passes to Reuteler, who doesn't hesitate for long and takes a shot from around 20 meters. A good attempt, but not a real test for the goalkeeper.
13th minute
First top chance for Scotland
After a corner, Noelle Maritz prevents Scotland from taking the lead with a block on the line.
12th minute
Lia Wälti goes to ground
Lia Wälti goes to ground after a collision, but the game continues for a short time. The captain continues.
8th minute
Quiet start
We are still seeing a lively feeling-out phase without any major excitement.
4th minute
New positions for Beney and Riesen
Iman Beney is playing on the left wing today, Nadine Riesen on the right. Recently it was usually the other way around.
2nd minute
First header from Xhemaili
The Swiss take control of the game against the defensive Scots. Xhemaili gets her first header towards goal, but it's not really dangerous.
Kick-off for Switzerland
Schertenleib is at the heart of the action and plays the first pass of the game.
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
