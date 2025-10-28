Sydney Schertenleib scores her first brace for the national team against Scotland. Keystone

The Swiss women's national team wins the test match away in Dunfermline against Scotland 4:3. The efficient exploitation of chances ultimately brings the victory.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland wins the test match away in Scotland 4:3.

Sydney Schertenleib shines with a brace, Iman Beney scores her first goal for the national team and Smilla Vallotto scores from distance.

National team coach Pia Sundhage gathers more arguments for a contract extension. Show more

Two goals from Sydney Schertenleib, Iman Beney and Smilla Vallotto brought coach Pia Sundhage another success. In their 13th match against the Scottish side, the Swiss team achieved only their third victory.

Sydney Schertenleib's third goal in the 53rd minute put the game on the right track, and Smilla Vallotto added another 20 minutes later with a long-range shot. The Swiss side were no longer shaken by the final goal in stoppage time.

The Scots had twice responded to falling behind before the break. Sydney Schertenleib's 1:0 lead - she headed home a cross from Alisha Lehmann - was as short-lived as the 2:1 lead after 19-year-old Iman Beney's first international goal following a fine pass from Géraldine Reuteler. The latter deflected the ball into her own goal from a corner kick in first-half stoppage time.

The Swiss had the finer technical skills, but the Scots compensated for this with their strong tackling. Ultimately, it was the better exploitation of chances that made the difference. The game could have gone either way. After all, the Scots scored the most beautiful goal. Kathleen McGovern lobbed a long cross from full stretch over Livia Peng to make it 1:1.

A lot was at stake in this match, primarily for national team coach Pia Sundhage, whose contract expires at the end of the year. The Swiss Football Association is leaving the Swede, whose track record is undisputed, in suspense for an unusually long time. Pia Sundhage is demanding a full-time assistant coach. The Swede had already advertised herself with last Friday's win against Canada.

Telegram

Scotland - Switzerland 3:4 (2:2)

SR Byrne (ENG). - Goals: 24. Schertenleib 0:1. 35. McGovern 1:1. 41. Beney 1:2. 45. Reuteler (own goal) 2:2. 53. Schertenleib 2:3. 72. Vallotto 2:4. 93. Weir 3:4.

Switzerland: Peng; Riesen (75. Terchoun), Maritz, Stierli (46. Vallotto), Ivelj, Beney; Xhemaili (46. Csillag), Wälti, Reuteler (79. Kamber); Schertenleib (93. Sow); Lehmann (46. Crnogorcevic).

Scotland: Gibson; Muir (62. Smith), Docherty (86. Brown), Clark, McLauchlan; MacLean (86. Gregory), Lawton (75. Davidson), Weir; Cuthbert, Hanson (62. Howat), McGovern (62. Thomas).

Remarks: 39th shot on crossbar Cuthbert. 64. Weir hit the post. 78th goal by Weir disallowed (handball). No VAR in action.

END Switzerland scramble to a 4:3 victory After the victory against Canada (1:0), Switzerland celebrates another victory in Scotland.

90.+3' minute Weir scores to make it 3:4 The native Weir cuts the deficit for Scotland. Completely free, she finishes from close range and gives Peng no chance.

90'+3' minute Sow comes on for Schertenleib

89' minute Scotland press The Scots throw everything into the balance once more. But Ivelj is able to block a shot from outside the sixteen. Peng would also have been on hand.

83rd minute Weir with the next Scotland chance Smith again outpaces Terchoun on the left and passes sharply to the middle. Weir is unable to capitalize on the chance.

79. Kamber replaces Reuteler Reuteler is visibly exhausted and makes way for Lia Kamber from FC Basel.

77. Scotland's goal does not count The next goal is scored, but because Weir gets a hand to the ball beforehand, the goal rightly does not count.

72nd minute Vallotto smashes the ball into the net to make it 4:2 Vallotto takes a shot from around 20 meters out and smashes it directly under the crossbar. Goalkeeper Gibson doesn't look too good.

70th minute Terchoun comes on for Riesen

65th minute Scotland miss a great chance Peng completely underestimates a high ball, after which Switzerland are very lucky that the Scots don't push the ball over the line.

62nd minute Triple change for Scotland Thomas comes on for McGovern, Smith for Muir and Howat for Hanson.

61st minute Peng clears for a corner Ivelj creates a chance for Scotland with a misplaced pass. In the end, Peng clears a shot, fired just outside the sixteen, for a corner.

57th minute It's time to take a deep breath After Switzerland's third goal, it remains quiet for a few minutes. At least the two teams do not create any scoring chances in this phase.

52nd minute Schertenleib scores twice Schertenleib goes on the dribble and takes a shot from outside the sixteen. Her shot clatters against the back of a Scottish player and is therefore unstoppable.

46th minute Sundhage makes three changes Vallotto comes on for Xhemaili, Crnogorcevic for Stierli and Csillag replaces Lehmann. Crnogorcevic actually plays in central defense.

Half-time in Dunfermline After a turbulent first half, the score is 2-2 in the friendly between Scotland and Switzerland.

45.+2 Own goal! Scotland equalize before the break Scotland earn a corner shortly before the break. The ball is pulled sharply towards the first post and unfortunately deflected into his own goal by Reuteler.

41st minute Beney scores her first goal in national team kit Reuteler drives the ball in midfield and then plays a through pass to Beney. She moves beautifully to the middle and confidently slots the ball into the corner to make it 2:1. It is her first goal in her 17th international match.

39th minute Erin Cuthbert smashes the leather against the crossbar Erin Cuthbert is given too much space, takes a shot from 15 meters and her finish hits the crossbar. The lead would not have been undeserved.

35th minute McGovern equalizes for Scotland Weir hits a high ball to the middle near the halfway line, which McGovern takes straight out of the air and lobs over Livia Peng. A brilliant goal that she is unlikely to score a second time.

31. No penalty for Scotland Ivelj brings down her opponent in the penalty area, at least that's how the Scots see it. But the referee doesn't blow her whistle and that's fine.

24th minute Schertenleib nods in for 1:0 Reuteler launches Lehmann, who crosses directly to the middle. Schertenleib rises highest in the five-meter area and nods home to make it 1:0. Schertenleib rises higher than her opponent and nods in to make it 1:0. SRF

19th minute Next top chance for Scotland The Scots launch an attack down the right, the pass comes to the middle, Julia Stierli cannot clear and Ivelj is not close enough to McGovern. But she smashes the ball wide of the goal from the best position.

17th minute Reuteler goes for the finish Lehmann passes to Reuteler, who doesn't hesitate for long and takes a shot from around 20 meters. A good attempt, but not a real test for the goalkeeper.

13th minute First top chance for Scotland After a corner, Noelle Maritz prevents Scotland from taking the lead with a block on the line.

12th minute Lia Wälti goes to ground Lia Wälti goes to ground after a collision, but the game continues for a short time. The captain continues.

8th minute Quiet start We are still seeing a lively feeling-out phase without any major excitement.

4th minute New positions for Beney and Riesen Iman Beney is playing on the left wing today, Nadine Riesen on the right. Recently it was usually the other way around.

2nd minute First header from Xhemaili The Swiss take control of the game against the defensive Scots. Xhemaili gets her first header towards goal, but it's not really dangerous.

Kick-off for Switzerland Schertenleib is at the heart of the action and plays the first pass of the game. Show more

It's about to start here The players are on the pitch and the national anthems are played. It will start here punctually at 8.30 pm ...

How the Swiss national team will play Starting eleven: Peng; Ivelj, Stierli, Maritz; Riesen, Reuteler, Wälti, Xhemaili, Beney; Schertenleib, Lehmann. Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von 🇨🇭 Nati Women (@swissnatiwomen)

Two changes compared to the Canada game Alisha Lehmann moves into the starting eleven for Alayah Pilgrim (injured). In defense, Noemi Ivelj plays in place of Viola Calligaris. Otherwise, Pia Sundhage will field the same players as in the 1-0 win against Canada.

Sundhage's future is not yet clear Pia Sundhage would like to remain coach of the Swiss national team. But only on one condition: "I have said that I would be happy to continue, provided I get a full-time assistant to get the best out of me." It is not yet clear whether the association can or will meet these demands.

Scotland are hot on Switzerland's heels Switzerland are ranked 24th in the FIFA world rankings, with Scotland right behind them. Nadine Riesen is aware of this, but is confident on the day before the match. "We want to clearly show that we are the better team and put that into practice on the pitch."

Test match win against Canada gives courage On Friday, the Swiss national team won the test match against Canada, who are ranked 9th in the world, 1-0 in Lucerne. Just over 10,000 fans came to the stadium to see Alayah Pilgrim score the only goal of the game. That will definitely not happen again today, as Pilgrim did not make the trip to Scotland due to injury. Show more