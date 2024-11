Worst ranking for more than twelve years: Switzerland is now only ranked 20th in the world rankings Keystone

The Swiss national team dropped three places in the FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday for the last time this year. Murat Yakin's team now only occupies 20th place.

The draw against Serbia and the defeat in Spain in the Nations League led to a drop in the rankings. The last time Switzerland was ranked lower was in August 2012.

World champions Argentina remain at the top, followed by France, European champions Spain, England and Brazil.

