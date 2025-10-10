  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifying Switzerland's closest rival Kosovo loses ground

SDA

10.10.2025 - 22:57

In Pristina, the battle prevails in the chasing duel
In Pristina, the battle prevails in the chasing duel
Keystone

Switzerland's group opponents Kosovo and Slovenia played into the national team's hands on Friday evening in the World Cup qualifiers. The two runners-up drew goalless in Pristina.

Keystone-SDA

10.10.2025, 22:57

10.10.2025, 23:04

The Super League players Amir Saipi (Lugano) and Kreshnik Hajrizi (Sion) did not play for the Kosovars - in contrast to the former Swiss youth internationals Leon Avdullahu and Albian Hajdari, who were regulars in coach Franco Foda's team after the change of nation.

Kosovo, who are still the first runners-up to unblemished Switzerland with four points, continue their campaign on Monday with an away game in Sweden. If they don't win and Switzerland pick up their fourth win in Slovenia at the same time, the national team will have already secured their World Cup ticket.

