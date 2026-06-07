Alphonso Davies (right) and Jonathan David lead Canada's national team at the home World Cup Keystone

Co-hosts Canada are Switzerland's last group opponents at the World Cup. The "Reds" want to make the most of their unique opportunity on the world stage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Four years ago in Qatar, Canada returned to the big stage - 36 years after their only previous World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986. Led by two stars who had shone in Europe - Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Jonathan David, then with Lille - the players with the maple leaf saw themselves as promising outsiders.

The group with two ageing teams (Belgium and Croatia) and Morocco, who were still little known, seemed like a good opportunity. But the awakening was harsh and brutal. Canada paid the price for their inexperience at this level and went home with three defeats and without a point, just like in 1986.

"We want to win the group"

This time the chances of making it through the group stage for the first time are much better, especially as a third place in the group could be enough to reach the round of 16. As co-hosts, Canada was seeded top of the group. The minimum target should be achieved against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and, finally, Switzerland in Vancouver.

But the Canadians don't want to settle for that. For American coach Jesse Marsch, known in Europe mainly from his time at Salzburg, Leipzig and Leeds, the ambition is clear: "We want to win the group." That may sound far-fetched for a team that has never scored a point at the World Cup finals. "But that's our attitude," said Marsch in an interview with the website "GiveMeSport" in March.

Marsch's ultra-aggressive pressing

Marsch took over as national team coach in May 2024 and continued Canada's steady rise. He led the "Reds" to the semi-finals of the Copa America, where they were only defeated by world champions and eventual winners Argentina. In the world rankings, the team improved from 122nd place to the top 30.

Former US international Marsch comes from the Red Bull school and is a vehement advocate of ultra-aggressive pressing and fast, direct forward play. In Canada, they are so convinced of his philosophy that the contract was extended early until 2030. "Jesse Marsch is far more committed than is required of a national team coach," said Soccer Canada officials, explaining the bold move. "He also regularly visits local clubs to explain his philosophy."

More footballers than field hockey players

It may come as a surprise, but in a country where ice hockey is the undisputed king, soccer is actually the most popular sport. There are one million licensed players, and the association hopes that the thirteen World Cup matches played on Canadian soil will bring more people, especially young people, to football in the coming years.

However, there is one fly in the ointment. Neither of the two host cities (besides Vancouver, this is Toronto) is located in French-speaking Quebec, where almost a quarter of the Canadian population lives. Montreal withdrew its 2021 bid for financial reasons.

A report by public broadcaster Radio Canada last April revealed that FIFA demanded that all sporting and cultural events be canceled or postponed a week before the start of the World Cup. This would have included the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal. In addition, the provincial government of Quebec cited what it saw as the "exorbitant" costs of one to two billion, which it felt could not be recouped. The French-speaking part of Canada and North America will therefore be left out of this World Cup.