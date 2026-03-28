Jonathan David prevented defeat against Iceland with two penalty goals Keystone

Canada, Switzerland's opponents in the preliminary round of the upcoming World Cup, drew 2-2 in a test match against Iceland.

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The Canadians overturned a 2-0 deficit in Toronto against Iceland, who did not qualify for the World Cup. Striker Jonathan David, who plays for Juventus Turin, scored twice with a penalty after the break. It was the 40th and 41st international goals for Canada's record scorer, who played the final phase with ten men after Tajon Buchanan was shown a red card.

Canada's next test will be against Tunisia on Tuesday. The last two games of the home World Cup are against Uzbekistan and Ireland in June. National coach Jesse Marsch's team will face Switzerland on June 24 in Vancouver.

In another test match on Saturday, Senegal faced Peru (2-0) at the Stade de France. In the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, the Senegalese were not deterred from celebrating by the disqualification of their Africa Cup triumph. Before the game, the players presented the trophy to their fans on a kind of lap of honor.

Senegal and Morocco are currently fighting for the title at a legal level. The African federation recently stripped the Senegalese of their victory in the final and awarded it to the Moroccans. The West Africans are now defending themselves against this at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).