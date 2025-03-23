Kosovo beat Iceland on neutral territory in Murcia Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Kosovo and Slovenia were promoted to League B in the Nations League, which also includes Switzerland and fourth group participant Sweden.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With Amir Saipi from Lugano in goal, Kosovo beat Iceland 3:1 and confirmed their 2:1 home win from three days ago. All three goals were scored by Vedat Muriqi, who plays for Mallorca. Slovenia decided the duel with Slovakia after 180 goalless minutes in extra time with a goal from Adam Gnezda Cerin (95').

Serbia, Switzerland's group opponents last fall, defended their place in League A. After drawing 1:1 away, the Serbs beat Austria 1:0 at home. A mistake by the Austrian defense led to the goal by Nemanja Maksimovic (56.).