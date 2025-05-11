  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

9:0 thumping victory Sydney Schertenleib celebrates the championship title with Barcelona

SDA

11.5.2025 - 14:38

Sydney Schertenleib has immediately earned a place in Barcelona's championship-winning squad
Sydney Schertenleib has immediately earned a place in Barcelona's championship-winning squad
Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib celebrates the championship title in Spain with the women of FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

11.05.2025, 14:38

11.05.2025, 14:42

The 18-year-old Swiss international can no longer be displaced from the top with the Catalans after a 9:0 victory over relegated Betis Sevilla on the penultimate matchday.

The Zurich forward hopeful moved from Grasshoppers to FC Barcelona this season and immediately earned herself a place in the top-class squad of the Spanish serial champions. Although Schertenleib was not substituted on Sunday in the final step towards a sixth consecutive league title, she scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 league appearances. She has also scored for the Barça women in the Champions League.

This is the tenth league title for the FC Barcelona women. On May 24, Schertenleib's team will also play against Arsenal (with Lia Wälti) in the Champions League final in Lisbon to successfully defend their title.

More from the department

First leg of the final. Géraldine Ess scores in the 90th minute to give GC victory against YB

First leg of the finalGéraldine Ess scores in the 90th minute to give GC victory against YB

Video highlights. Great comeback: promoted Thun make up for a 3-0 defeat in Vaduz

Video highlightsGreat comeback: promoted Thun make up for a 3-0 defeat in Vaduz

Lucerne - Lausanne 1:1. Grgic saves Lucerne from home defeat against Lausanne

Lucerne - Lausanne 1:1Grgic saves Lucerne from home defeat against Lausanne