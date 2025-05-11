Sydney Schertenleib has immediately earned a place in Barcelona's championship-winning squad Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib celebrates the championship title in Spain with the women of FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old Swiss international can no longer be displaced from the top with the Catalans after a 9:0 victory over relegated Betis Sevilla on the penultimate matchday.

The Zurich forward hopeful moved from Grasshoppers to FC Barcelona this season and immediately earned herself a place in the top-class squad of the Spanish serial champions. Although Schertenleib was not substituted on Sunday in the final step towards a sixth consecutive league title, she scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 league appearances. She has also scored for the Barça women in the Champions League.

This is the tenth league title for the FC Barcelona women. On May 24, Schertenleib's team will also play against Arsenal (with Lia Wälti) in the Champions League final in Lisbon to successfully defend their title.