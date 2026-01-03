The home European Championship this summer was a childhood dream come true for the Swiss national team stars. And after the home tournament is before the next career highlight - because Sydney Schertenleib and Co. still have big goals.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team star Sydney Schertenleib talks to blue Sport about her ambitions after the home European Championships in Switzerland.

The 18-year-old reveals that she definitely wants to win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or one day.

As a next step, Schertenleib wants to become a regular player at FC Barcelona. Show more

The 2025 European Championship in Switzerland was unique. Géraldine Reuteler, Iman Beney, Livia Peng and Sydney Schertenleib all agree on that. A childhood dream came true for the national team stars this summer. But it's not just the Swiss women who will remember the tournament forever.

As Barça jewel Schertenleib revealed to blue Sport, the European Championship was also a popular topic of conversation in the Catalan dressing room: "Everyone said that the European Championship was mega, mega cool and mega beautiful. They've never seen us receive so much attention before. The stadiums were always full."

There was nothing but positive reactions, says Schertenleib, and explains that Switzerland also impressed her teammates visually. "Of course, they all said that Switzerland is super beautiful and that they love the country."

Sydney Schertenleib celebrates her goal to make it 3-2 against Scotland in a friendly match for Switzerland in October. KEYSTONE

The dream of the Ballon d'Or

For the 18-year-old, the home tournament was the first highlight of a still very young career. This is one of the reasons why she has so far refrained from getting a European Championship tattoo, as Schertenleib admits. There may be bigger moments to come, she explains.

Because the Barça attacker's ambitions are high and her main goal is clear: "My absolute dream is to win the Ballon d'Or." But she still has to train hard and continue to work on herself until she gets there. The next step: becoming a regular for the Blaugrana.

"Personally, I want to have more playing time like last season. Maybe also in the more important games, so that I'm on the pitch from the start in the Champions League."

Schertenleib leaves it open as to what will happen next. "At the moment, I see myself fully at Barça. But I also see myself in other leagues. Maybe in England one day." But one thing is already clear for the 18-year-old: "I definitely want to win the Champions League one day."

Find out what Schertenleib's fellow Nati players Géraldine Reuteler, Iman Beney and Livia Peng hope for in the future in the video above.