Sydney Schertenleib has been making regular appearances for FC Barcelona recently. Keystone

A few days ago, 18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib scored her first goal for FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich native, who has already played six times for Switzerland and has also been called up for the upcoming international matches, scored in the Spanish championship against Madrid CFF to make the final score 5:1.

Schertenleib, who came on as an 81st-minute substitute and made her fifth appearance for the Champions League winners of the last two years, dribbled past an opponent in the closing stages and scored with a precise shot.