At the age of 18 Sydney Schertenleib scores for FC Barcelona for the first time

SDA

16.2.2025 - 19:14

Sydney Schertenleib has been making regular appearances for FC Barcelona recently.
Keystone

A few days ago, 18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib scored her first goal for FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2025, 19:14

16.02.2025, 19:27

The Zurich native, who has already played six times for Switzerland and has also been called up for the upcoming international matches, scored in the Spanish championship against Madrid CFF to make the final score 5:1.

Schertenleib, who came on as an 81st-minute substitute and made her fifth appearance for the Champions League winners of the last two years, dribbled past an opponent in the closing stages and scored with a precise shot.

