Sydney Schertenleib records two assists for FC Barcelona. Imago

18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib played a key role in FC Barcelona's 2-0 away win in Tenerife. The eight-time Swiss international provided the assist for both goals.

Schertenleib started from the beginning for the league leaders and current Champions League winners for the third time in a row.