Sydney Schertenleib celebrates after winning the double with Barcelona. Screenshot: instagram.com/fcbfemeni

After losing the Champions League final and the two defeats with the national team in the Nations League, Sydney Schertenleib is once again celebrating. She wins the Copa de la Reina with Barça.

Patrick Lämmle

Sydney Schertenleib was substituted in the 89th minute of the Copa de la Reina final for Spanish world champion (2023) and two-time world player of the year (2021 and 2022) Alexia Putellas. The result remained the same and Barcelona won 2-0 against Atlético Madrid.

The two goals (24th and 74th) were scored by Spanish international Claudia Pina. The 23-year-old striker had already shone four days earlier in the Nations League. Against England (2:1), she was substituted just over half an hour before the end and scored a brace to help Spain win the group.

Schertenleib wins the double in her first season

Schertenleib can look back on a successful first season in Barcelona. She scored three goals in three games in the 2nd team, for which she was originally intended. Earlier than expected, the ex-GC player was then called up to the first team and played 15 league games for the Spanish champions (1 goal, 3 assists). She made four appearances in the Copa de la Reina and also made three appearances in the Champions League, scoring one goal in this competition - and what a goal it was! Her only blemish was losing the Champions League final against Arsenal.

Recharging the batteries for the Women's European Championship in Switzerland

But Schertenleib's season is not over yet. However, the 18-year-old from Zurich, who was relegated from Nations League A with the national team at the beginning of the week, will be given a short break. She does not have to start until the third week of preparations for the home European Championships.

For a number of players, things get serious as early as Monday. Pia Sundhage currently has a 35-strong squad, with only 23 players making it to the European Championships, which begin on July 2. Sundhage will announce the definitive European Championship squad on June 23.