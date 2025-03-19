You can see Sydney Schertenleib's joy after scoring her first goal in the Champions League. Picture: Keystone

18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib caused another sensation on Wednesday during her brief appearance in the Champions League with defending champions FC Barcelona.

The eight-time Swiss international came on as a substitute after 85 minutes in the quarter-final first leg in Wolfsburg, was cautioned for a foul just one minute later and then scored another two minutes later.

Schertenleib was lucky to keep hold of the ball in the opposition penalty area and flicked it under the crossbar with great precision to make the final score 4:1. It was the Zurich player's first goal in the Champions League. After the clear away win, the Catalans can now tackle the second leg in a week's time with a nice cushion.

Just last Saturday, Schertenleib was instrumental in Barcelona's 2-0 away win in Tenerife. The teenager, who played the full distance for the league leaders for the first time, provided the assist for both goals. This earned her the player of the match award.

