  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Italy Szczesny and Juve go their separate ways

SDA

14.8.2024 - 18:10

Wojciech Szczesny leaves Juventus Turin after seven years
Wojciech Szczesny leaves Juventus Turin after seven years
Keystone

After seven years, Wojciech Szczesny and Juventus Turin are going their separate ways. The contract with the Polish goalkeeper has been terminated by mutual agreement, according to a statement from the club.

14.8.2024 - 18:10

Szczesny succeeded the legendary Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus in 2017. The long-serving Arsenal FC goalkeeper had previously been loaned out to AS Roma for two seasons. He played 252 competitive matches with Juve and was crowned champion three times between 2018 and 2020. According to Italian media reports, the 34-year-old Pole is set to move to Saudi Arabia.

Juventus, who have been coached by Thiago Motta since this summer, had no longer planned to use Szczesny. Michele Di Gregorio was signed from Monza to replace him in goal.

SDA

More from the department

Stink at Servette. Kutesa advisor rages against Häberli:

Stink at ServetteKutesa advisor rages against Häberli: "Don't lie"

Transfer. Winterthur definitely sign Jankewitz from YB

TransferWinterthur definitely sign Jankewitz from YB

Superstar about to make Real Madrid debut. How Mbappé and co. ruined Ancelotti's summer vacation

Superstar about to make Real Madrid debutHow Mbappé and co. ruined Ancelotti's summer vacation