  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I love him" Szoboszlai and van Dijk speak out about exiled teammate Salah

dpa

10.12.2025 - 11:29

Liverpool pick up an important win at Inter Milan in the Champions League. Afterwards, however, the talk quickly turns to Mohamed Salah. What's next for the exiled star?

DPA

10.12.2025, 11:29

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Mohamed Salah was left out of the Liverpool squad for the Inter game after a public conflict with coach Arne Slot, which caused internal discussions.
  • Teammates such as van Dijk and Szoboszlai are sympathetic to their banned teammate, but emphasize that the decision on Salah's future lies with the club.
  • Despite the unrest, Liverpool won 1-0 at Inter Milan without Salah thanks to a late VAR penalty from Szoboszlai.
Show more

He wasn't even in the squad, but Mohamed Salah was still a big talking point after Liverpool FC's important win. The Reds had just taken a small step out of their sporting crisis with a late 1-0 win at Inter Milan when questions were quickly asked about the Egyptian. "It's a difficult situation," said left-back Andy Robertson, for example, about the superstar who was banished from the squad. "We're talking about one of the club's greatest players. But what's happened has happened. We all stand together internally."

Quarrel with Liverpool escalates. Salah:

Quarrel with Liverpool escalatesSalah: "I feel like the club threw me under the bus"

What happened is that Salah lashed out against the club and coach Arne Slot in a remarkable rant last weekend. The Dutchman subsequently left him out of the squad for the Inter game. Whether Salah will return to the squad against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday remains to be seen. "That's for other people to decide, not me," said Robertson.

Captain van Dijk also talks about Salah

Captain Virgil van Dijk was asked if Salah should apologize for his behavior. "I'm not the one who can decide whether someone has to apologize. He has expressed his feelings in the last few days. That's something the club has to deal with, as do I myself, of course," said the defender.

"I'm very close to him. It has nothing to do with the players. It's about him. It's his own decision, what he does with his life and his career," Dominik Szoboszlai states.

The 25-year-old Hungarian continued: "It's not our decision as players. I love him - I love him as a person, as my friend, as a player. He has done so much for this club. It will be the club's decision and his decision."

Turmoil at Liverpool. Will Salah now be an issue at Bayern? What Max Eberl says

Turmoil at LiverpoolWill Salah now be an issue at Bayern? What Max Eberl says

Without the Egyptian, who is disgruntled at his recent lack of playing time, the Reds came away with a hard-fought away win. Shortly before the end, Florian Wirtz was pulled by the shirt of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni in the penalty area and referee Felix Zwayer decided to award a penalty after reviewing the video footage. Dominik Szoboszlai (88th minute) converted the penalty safely.

Controversial VAR penalty. Akanji angry:

Controversial VAR penaltyAkanji angry: "One of the toughest penalty decisions I've ever seen"

Videos on the topic

More premier class

Letter to FIFA. Egypt protests over Pride match at World Cup in Seattle

Letter to FIFAEgypt protests over Pride match at World Cup in Seattle

For the 50th anniversary. Schützenwiese to give women's cup final an extra boost

For the 50th anniversarySchützenwiese to give women's cup final an extra boost

Germany. Tatjana Haenni is the first woman to head a Bundesliga club

GermanyTatjana Haenni is the first woman to head a Bundesliga club