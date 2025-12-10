Liverpool pick up an important win at Inter Milan in the Champions League. Afterwards, however, the talk quickly turns to Mohamed Salah. What's next for the exiled star?

He wasn't even in the squad, but Mohamed Salah was still a big talking point after Liverpool FC's important win. The Reds had just taken a small step out of their sporting crisis with a late 1-0 win at Inter Milan when questions were quickly asked about the Egyptian. "It's a difficult situation," said left-back Andy Robertson, for example, about the superstar who was banished from the squad. "We're talking about one of the club's greatest players. But what's happened has happened. We all stand together internally."

What happened is that Salah lashed out against the club and coach Arne Slot in a remarkable rant last weekend. The Dutchman subsequently left him out of the squad for the Inter game. Whether Salah will return to the squad against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday remains to be seen. "That's for other people to decide, not me," said Robertson.

Captain van Dijk also talks about Salah

Captain Virgil van Dijk was asked if Salah should apologize for his behavior. "I'm not the one who can decide whether someone has to apologize. He has expressed his feelings in the last few days. That's something the club has to deal with, as do I myself, of course," said the defender.

"I'm very close to him. It has nothing to do with the players. It's about him. It's his own decision, what he does with his life and his career," Dominik Szoboszlai states.

The 25-year-old Hungarian continued: "It's not our decision as players. I love him - I love him as a person, as my friend, as a player. He has done so much for this club. It will be the club's decision and his decision."

Without the Egyptian, who is disgruntled at his recent lack of playing time, the Reds came away with a hard-fought away win. Shortly before the end, Florian Wirtz was pulled by the shirt of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni in the penalty area and referee Felix Zwayer decided to award a penalty after reviewing the video footage. Dominik Szoboszlai (88th minute) converted the penalty safely.