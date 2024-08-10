Xherdan Shaqiri is free to join a new club. Chicago Fire have announced the termination of their contract with the 32-year-old Swiss player. The premature separation is in the interests of all parties, as Georg Heitz, still the club's sporting director, was quoted as saying in the club's press release. Shaqiri's contract would have expired at the end of the season.

Shaqiri joined Major League Soccer from Lyon in 2022. At Chicago, he was the most expensive transfer in the club's history and one of the highest-earning players in the league. In 75 games, he scored 16 goals and set up 20 more. Now is the right time for him to "explore new opportunities", Shaqiri was quoted as saying.

His premature departure comes as no surprise. During the European Championship preparations, the 125-time international, who has since retired, let it be known that he was not happy with the situation in Chicago. The club clearly missed out on the play-offs in 2022 and 2023 and is also bottom of the table this season.

But where is the 32-year-old Shaqiri heading? Is a return to FC Basel realistic? After all, Shaqiri made 130 appearances for FC Basel from 2009 to 2012. FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki confirmed to blue Sport in July: "It is clear that there is always interest in Xherdan Shaqiri with his qualities as a footballer. When the time is right and the moment is right for the player and the club, we are always interested in such a player."