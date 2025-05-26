According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich are prepared to adjust the contract extension offered to Leroy Sané. The German champions are said to be open to increasing the basic salary and reducing the bonus payments accordingly.

According to the media, the 29-year-old attacking player had rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2028, following a change of advisor. According to the report, FC Bayern now want clarity on whether Sané will extend his contract and continue to play in Munich before he departs for the Club World Cup in the USA on June 10.

If no agreement is reached with the number ten, it would be the next disappointment for Bayern. It was announced at the weekend that Florian Wirtz, who is being courted by the record champions, does not want to move from Leverkusen to Munich. The attacking artist is reportedly moving to Liverpool FC.