Tahirys Dos Santos signing his contract with FC Metz. x/FCMetz

Tahirys Dos Santos survived the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve - despite suffering severe burns. The 19-year-old has now signed his first professional contract in Ligue 1.

Jan Arnet

The French defender had been celebrating the New Year in the "Le Constellation" bar when the disaster occurred. He was one of the survivors, but sustained massive injuries. Around a third of his body was burnt.

Dos Santos was initially treated in a specialist clinic in Stuttgart and later transferred to his home town of Metz. There he fought his way back - step by step. Now his perseverance is paying off: The talented footballer has signed his first professional contract with FC Metz until June 2027. The Ligue 1 bottom club made the announcement on Monday.

A moment with special significance

"This is the culmination of many years of hard work, sacrifice and determination to realize my childhood dream," the teenager was quoted as saying in a press release. "This moment has a very special meaning after the difficult months I went through in hospital. This trial has made me stronger and taught me to never give up."

Dos Santos thanked his parents for their support and expressed his support for the other victims of New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana who are still suffering the consequences: "Never give up hope."