RB Leipzig appoints Tatjana Haenni from Switzerland as Chairwoman of the Management Board.

The 59-year-old will take up the post on January 1, 2026, making her the first woman to lead a German professional football club. This was announced by the Bundesliga club.

Tatjana Haenni has shaped women's football in Switzerland for many years: as a former director at the Swiss Football Association, she was responsible for central development projects and had previously played 23 international matches. At international level, she worked for UEFA and FIFA, where she played a key role in shaping programmes to professionalize women's football.

Haenni has been the sporting director of the American professional league NWSL in New York since January 2023. Now she is moving back to Europe - with the task of keeping Leipzig on the road to success.