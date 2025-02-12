Granit Xhaka gives his heart to brother Taulant. Their shared dream of playing together for FC Basel once again has to be buried. Keystone

Taulant Xhaka will end his career at the end of the season. His team-mates at FC Basel are reacting emotionally to the retirement announcement, as are his brother Granit Xhaka and the FCB fans.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel is losing a great figure of identification. Taulant Xhaka, who has spent practically his entire career at FCB, will end his professional career in the summer.

Numerous teammates and former teammates reacted to the surprising retirement announcement on social media.

Brother Granit also got in touch: "A name that is woven into the memory, impossible to forget. I love you my brother." Show more

After more than 400 games for FC Basel, Taulant Xhaka will end his active career after this season. "It was always important to me that I could decide for myself when to stop playing football and I have now come to the conclusion that summer is the right time," the 33-year-old says.

He definitely wants to celebrate one more title in his last season. With the Bebbi, he won the league title six times and the cup three times. Xhaka: "Ideally, my time at FCB will end on the Barfi and not in the stadium - I'll give it my all until the end."

Teammates and former teammates pay their respects

Several of his teammates spoke publicly just a few minutes after the announcement. "Am noni ready for the... 😢❤️", commented Dominik Schmid on the Instagram post. In his story, he adds: "You've nailed it."

Marwin Hitz also reacted to the retirement announcement with a sad emoji and a heart. In his Instagram story, he writes: "Alli zäme für di." Albian Ajeti also commented with several hearts and added: "Thank you for everything." Goalgetter Kevin Carlos calls Xhaka a "legend".

Numerous other footballing greats and former team-mates such as Fabian Schär, Riccardo Calafiori, Behrang Safari, Zeki Amdouni, Valentin Stocker, Pajtim Kasami, David Abraham, Fabian Frei and Tomas Vaclik also commented on Instagram, adding hearts and writing "legend" or "king".

Of course, numerous fans also comment and thank Xhaka for his tireless efforts over the years. Musician and FCB fan Baschi writes: "Thank you Tauli, what a career, player and person." Another Basel supporter demands that the number 34 should no longer be assigned after Xhaka's departure. And another fan thinks it's "a shame that his dream of playing with Granit in red and blue hasn't come true".

Granit Xhaka: "I love you my brother"

In fact, Granit and Taulant Xhaka had repeatedly emphasized that they would like to play together again for FC Basel. Nothing will come of it now.

Of course, brother Granit also spoke out on Wednesday afternoon. In his Instagram story, the national team captain shared the post announcing his retirement and wrote: "It's not just a name. It's a memory, a feeling, a story. Some names fade, but this one stays forever."

Granit comments on a picture showing Taulant all alone in the center circle of St. Jakob Park: "A name that is woven into the memory, impossible to forget. I love you my brother."