FC Basel is losing a great figure of identification. Taulant Xhaka, who has spent practically his entire career at FCB, wants to end his professional career at the end of the season.

Xhaka joined FCB's youth academy in 2003 and worked his way up to the first team. With the exception of a one-and-a-half-year loan to Grasshoppers, the central defender has always played for the red and blue. He currently has 406 competitive matches to his name. With FCB, he became Swiss champion six times and cup winner four times, as well as winning the cup with GC.

This season, he has only made twelve appearances, mostly as a substitute. Xhaka was only in the starting eleven once in the championship and twice in the cup. He has now approached the club and asked for his contract to be terminated, the club writes in a statement. "It was always important to me that I could decide for myself when to stop playing football," Xhaka is quoted as saying. "I will be 34 at the end of March and what could be more fitting than to stop at 34, the number I have worn on my back since my youth."

Taulant Xhaka played for Switzerland up to U21 level, but then took a different path to his brother Granit, who is one and a half years younger. Due to the strong competition in his position in the "Nati", Taulant Xhaka decided to play for Albania from then on. At Euro 2016, Taulant and Granit played a brotherly duel, which Switzerland won 1:0.