Taulant Xhaka is substituted after 34 minutes in his farewell match. In an interview with blue Sport during the break, he reveals how nervous he actually was before his farewell.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka played his last game for FC Basel and was substituted at his own request after 34 minutes.

In an interview with blue Sport, the midfielder admits that he was extremely nervous before his farewell.

At the pre-match ceremony, it was announced that his shirt number 34 would no longer be used. When asked about this, the 34-year-old said: "If Granit comes back in a year or two, he can certainly have this number." Show more

Taulant Xhaka will play his 407th and last game for FC Basel against FC Luzern. Before the game, the 34-year-old is celebrated by fans, teammates and companions. Xhaka then only played 34 minutes on the pitch - at his own request, as he revealed in an interview with blue Sport during the break: "I could have played longer, I felt good. My wish was to play 34 minutes. That wish came true." His wife, his children, Granit and his father were all here. According to Xhaka, it couldn't have gone any better.

The midfielder also reveals that the farewell was already emotional for him beforehand. "It was very special. I didn't sleep so well yesterday. I was thinking the whole time about what was to come." He was also extremely nervous in the dressing room, even more nervous than at a Champions League match: "But when I walked out here and saw the atmosphere and the choreography, I was fascinated. I was speechless."

The 34 will no longer be assigned, except ...

The fact that his shirt number will no longer be assigned makes him proud, after all, he has worked hard over the years and has earned it: "When I see how important I am here in Basel, it fills me with pride, it's an honor."

Before the game, his brother Granit announced that he would be playing in Basel again "soon". When asked about this, Taulant Xhaka said: "He will definitely come back at some point. He was born here in Basel, he has his friends here, he has us here. If he comes back in a year or two, he can certainly have this number."

