After over 400 competitive matches for FC Basel, Taulant Xhaka is ending his professional career at the end of the season. The day after his announcement, he speaks to the media in Basel about his decision.

Linus Hämmerli

It's over in the summer: Taulant Xhaka ends his career after over 400 competitive matches for FC Basel. At a media conference the day after his retirement announcement, the 33-year-old explains why he believes the timing is ideal and what the reactions have been like.

Xhaka also emphasizes that he has high ambitions until the last game of his career: "I absolutely want to become champion and cup winner."

The media conference in the ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

The media conference is over Then all the questions are answered.

Will the number 34 be assigned again in future? "Of course, we now have the opportunity to plan something great for Taulant. We'll talk it over and then we'll see what happens in the last game," says sporting director Stucki. For Xhaka, meanwhile, it is clear which player will one day wear the number one way or another: "Granit is the only one who should still have the number. But it will be up to Dani to decide whether or not it will still be assigned."

Xhaka: "Absolutely wants to become champion and cup winner" The 33-year-old dreams of the perfect FCB farewell and makes it clear that he is still in form. "I'm still training hard and I'm ready," says Xhaka. "I absolutely want to become champion and cup winner." He hopes that his retirement will trigger something in the team. "You could tell today that everyone wants to give their all again."

"There were tears yesterday" Xhaka admits that the resignation has affected him. "I couldn't take the calls, I was very emotional," says Xhaka. "There were also tears yesterday."

How did the team find out? "The team found out in the morning. Dani gave a speech that was very emotional and really touched me," says Xhaka, thanking everyone once again for the many messages. "Alex Frei also called me today. Unfortunately I couldn't answer, I still have to call him back." Taulant Xhaka talks about his upcoming retirement in the summer. Picture: FC Basel

Will Xhaka stay at the club? "Dani has suggested it to me several times. It's not an option for me at the moment. I want to spend time with my wife and children and get away from football. I will get my coaching license - but first I just want to rest," says Xhaka.

"Nobody pushed me out" "It was important to me that I could decide for myself," says Xhaka and clarifies: "It wasn't that Dani approached me. It was me approaching him. It was the right time. Nobody pushed me out."

No joint career end with brother Granit Xhaka has always said that he wants to play with his brother Granit again before the end of his career. "I'm certainly sad that it won't work out. That was one of my goals. But I'm also happy to start another chapter. I'm getting my coaching license, Granit already has it. So maybe we'll be coaches together one day."

The right time "It's a great time," says Xhaka about his retirement. "It's going well, the euphoria is there. I also had very good talks with Dani Stucki. I approached him two or three weeks ago and wanted to find a solution. Retiring in the summer is the best time and I wanted to leave on good terms."

Xhaka: "I was emotional yesterday" How is Taulant Xhaka feeling the day after his retirement? "I'm doing very well. I was emotional yesterday. I got a lot of messages, including from my friends. They all knew nothing. The feedback was very positive," says Xhaka.

Everything ready - it's about to start Everything is ready in the media center at St. Jakob-Park. Taulant Xhaka and sports director Daniel Stucki will shortly be answering questions from the journalists present.

The reactions to Xhaka's retirement Xhaka's team-mates at FC Basel are reacting emotionally to the retirement announcement, as are his brother Granit Xhaka and the FCB fans. "I'm not ready for it yet" Taulant Xhaka announces retirement - FCB teammates and brother Granit react emotionally

Xhaka announced his retirement on Wednesday FC Basel is losing a great figure of identification. Taulant Xhaka, who has spent practically his entire career at FCB, wants to end his professional career at the end of the season.

Hello ... ... and welcome to Taulant Xhaka's media conference. The midfield terrier talks about his retirement, which he announced yesterday. Show more

Videos from the department