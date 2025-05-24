The farewell of an identification figure: Taulant Xhaka is bid farewell at the home game against Lucerne and honored with his own choreography.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka is given a ceremonial farewell at FC Basel's last home game with a guard of honor, choreography and companions such as Breel Embolo, Marco Streller and brother Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has played for Basel almost continuously since 2003, winning seven league titles and the Cup four times.

Despite a few slip-ups, Xhaka is remembered as a passionate fighter and identification figure with "red-blue DNA". Show more

At the age of 34, FC Basel's number 34 is calling it a day. Taulant Xhaka leads FCB onto the pitch as captain in the last game of the year and is substituted after 34 minutes, as he should be. Around an hour before the start of the game, Xhaka receives the farewell he deserves.

The FCB staff and his teammates form a guard of honor for Taulant Xhaka's entrance. The Muttenzerkurve dedicates its own choreography to him. "Tauli" is written in large letters.

In the stadium, companions and FCB legends such as Breel Embolo, Beni Huggel, Valentin Stocker and Marco Streller follow. They all give Xhaka another heartfelt hug in the middle of the pitch at St. Jakob-Park. Brother Granit has also arrived and then drops a bombshell: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too"

Taulant Xhaka is then rather brief, because otherwise it gets "too emotional", as he says himself. He concludes his speech with: "I can look in the mirror and say: 'I gave everything for this jersey'."

Seven league titles and four cup wins so far

Xhaka retires as a Basel football legend. He joined FCB's youth academy in 2003 and worked his way up to the first team. With the exception of a one-and-a-half-year loan to Grasshoppers, the center-back has always played for the red and blue.

Xhaka won his seventh Swiss championship title with FCB this season. He also won the cup four times and will have the chance to win a fifth cup title next Sunday against FC Biel.

Xhaka's last match to date was against Grasshoppers in the Super League on December 14. He now played his 407th and final competitive match for Basel against Luzern.

Taulant Xhaka also had the occasional slip-up, whether it was a headbutt on the pitch or disrespectful statements like the recent one at the spontaneous championship celebration: it was just as much a part of this emotional footballer as the countless meters he reeled off, or as FCB president David Degen put it last Thursday: "He has incredible merits, has given sweat and blood."

FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki echoes similar sentiments: "He is an absolute identification figure, which is unique in this day and age. He has red and blue DNA." A red-blue DNA that others will have to embody on the pitch in the future. Perhaps soon brother Granit.

