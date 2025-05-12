On Sunday evening, Basel is transformed into a gigantic party mile. FCB is back at the top, the championship title is a fact. Players and coaches are thrilled. But the work is not over yet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel celebrates the 21st championship title in the club's history on Sunday.

Dominik Schmid lavishes praise on various protagonists. But he is particularly pleased for Taulant Xhaka, who embodies FCB like no other and sets the tone for the celebrations.

Coach Fabio Celestini is also very enthusiastic. He repeatedly uses the word "unbelievable".

But the season is not yet over for FCB. Three league games are still to come before FCB aim to complete the double with a win in the Cup final against Biel on June 1. Show more

What Dominik Schmid hasn't been through this season: a bruised head in Lugano, a few teeth knocked out in the classic, a black eye from Hitz and even a telling off from the coach ...

All that is history. Now is the time to celebrate. And Schmid gives extra praise to team-mate Taulant Xhaka. "Tauli was the master of the game today - he tore Basel apart." He was delighted for him anyway, because he had always pushed the team on, even when things weren't going so well for him personally.

So many components played together on the way to the title. Schmid mentions coach Celestini, who took over the team when they were in last place 18 months ago. He mentions sporting director Daniel Stucki, who arrived in the summer and "breathed new life into the team with clever and targeted transfers". Or FCB boss David Degen, who had to go through "an extreme amount" and yet never gave up.

"And then we got another player who isn't that big, but he's not that bad. I think he was one of the main reasons, you have to acknowledge that without envy. With his 38 scoring points to date, he has shot us onto the Barfi." Schmid is talking about Shaqiri, who is inspiring the whole of Swiss football with his outstanding performances.

FCB coach Celestini is not dancing yet

"Unbelievable!" The number of times FCB coach Fabio Celestini uses this word in an interview with blue Sport is, it's hard to put it any other way: unbelievable. "Champions with Basel, with these fans, after difficult years. It's not just one more title, it's something more than that. And for me it's very special to be champion with Basel under these conditions. It's an incredible feeling for me."

The tactical and technical part is the easiest for a coach. Creating an environment in which everyone pulls in the same direction is the bigger challenge. And that is exactly what Celestini and his "incredible staff" have achieved. "Working with this team every day is a gift," enthuses the coach.

When asked whether he has already fulfilled his promise, Celestini says that he has not yet danced. But he reminds them that they still have two chances left. After the last championship match on 24 May, when the championship title will be celebrated once again in a highly official manner with a trophy - and on 1 June after the cup final against Biel, provided FCB lives up to its role as favorites against the first division team.

