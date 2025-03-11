  1. Residential Customers
"There is still consternation" Team doctor died: Barça between grief and confidence ahead of second leg against Benfica

dpa

11.3.2025 - 12:00

A sad incident overshadows FC Barcelona's Champions League second leg against Benfica. However, coach Hansi Flick is convinced that his charges will get the job done.

DPA

11.03.2025, 12:00

11.03.2025, 12:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Barcelona go into the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Benfica Lisbon (18:45 live on blue Sport) with a 1-0 cushion.
  • The sudden death of team doctor Carles Miñarro García makes it a very special game for the Catalans.
  • "We want to play for him, in this situation it's very important to win for him," said Barça coach Hansi Flick ahead of the game.
Show more

FC Barcelona are still reeling from the unexpected death of team doctor Carles Miñarro García ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Benfica Lisbon (Tuesday 6.45pm, live on blue Sport). "It's a great loss, he was a great person and a great doctor," coach Hansi Flick told journalists after a minute's silence, visibly saddened. "We want to play for him, in this situation it's very important to win for him. We are ready for that."

Match canceled. Barça in shock after death of team doctor:

Match canceledBarça in shock after death of team doctor: "He was loved by everyone"

The 50-year-old doctor died on Saturday shortly before kick-off of the home match against CA Osasuna. The LaLiga leaders' match was subsequently called off. For once, no players appeared in front of the press on Monday due to the sad incident. "There is still consternation at Barça", stated the specialist magazine "Mundo Deportivo".

Sadness and confidence at Barça ahead of the premier class clash

Flick revealed that he had spoken to his players on Monday about the death of Miñarro García. They will miss the doctor. "He was incredible for the team and the club, he was an essential part of our team." However, the team around striker Robert Lewandowski is handling the situation well. "That's life sometimes", the former national coach said, adding that they had to move on.

Contest. Win two tickets for the Champions League final in Munich

ContestWin two tickets for the Champions League final in Munich

The Spaniards won the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon a week ago despite young central defender Pau Cubarsí being sent off early on. Flick said that confidence was high. However, he also emphasized: "Nobody on our side thinks the job is done, because we still have the second leg ahead of us. We want the attitude to be right."

