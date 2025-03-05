  1. Residential Customers
Davide Astori died in a hotel room Team doctor sent to prison seven years after death of ex-Fiorentina pro

Linus Hämmerli

5.3.2025

Davide Astori (left) in a duel against Basel's Marc Janko during the Europa League group match in November 2015.
KEYSTONE

Davide Astori died in a hotel room in March 2018. Seven years after the death of the former professional footballer, a former team doctor was sentenced to one year in prison.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Davide Astori died on March 4, 2018.
  • Now a team doctor at the time has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
  • Astori was cleared to play despite conspicuous medical values.
Davide Astori died almost exactly seven years ago. On March 4, 2018, the then Fiorentina professional and Italy national team player was found dead in a hotel room at the age of 31. Investigations revealed that Astori had an undetected heart condition and died of natural causes.

In the same year, investigations began into a sports physician who had cleared Astori to play despite conspicuous medical findings. He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. The verdict became final on the seventh anniversary of the former central defender's death. According to media reports, the doctor was sentenced to one year in prison. He will also have to pay compensation of one million euros to the ex-professional's surviving dependants.

Astori played 14 games for the Italian national team. In addition to Fiorentina, he also played for Cagliari and AS Roma in Serie A.

