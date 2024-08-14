Markus Heman is moved to tears. Screenshot: instagram.com/kalmar_aik_herr

Markus Heman, captain of Swedish football club AIK FK, is suffering from cancer. When he pays his teammates a visit, they move him to tears.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Heman, captain of the Swedish football club Kalmar AIK FK, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Heman has lost his hair due to chemotherapy. In solidarity, all his teammates shave their heads bald and collect money for him and his family.

Heman is moved to tears by the action, as a video that goes viral on the internet shows. Show more

There are moments when sport fades into the background. The players of amateur club Kalmar AIK FK make this more than clear with a show of solidarity. Because captain Markus Heman is losing all his hair due to chemotherapy, his teammates are all shaving their hair.

When the 24-year-old enters the changing room and sees his teammates, he is deeply moved and tears well up in his eyes. Olle Björkegren goes one step further and has a tattoo on his arm. It reads "MHFC": "Markus Heman Fuck Cancer". Heman can hardly believe it, hugs Björkegren and asks: "Are you serious?"

In the Swedish newspaper "Sportbladet", Heman talks about his colleagues' touching gesture: "The club has given me so much love. That helped me to digest everything and to get the feeling that it is possible to get through. I don't have the words to explain how much my teammates mean to me."

Huge support for Heman

The club has shared several videos on social media. One shows one player after another having their hair shaved and Heman entering the dressing room, visibly moved.

In another, before the last home game, the club asks for Heman's support in his fight against cancer: "Most of us have someone out there who is affected, now we do too! It's something no one should have to experience and that's why we want to show that we can put aside rivalry and club affiliation and that we are united in the fight!"

All proceeds were donated to Heman and his family, with around €14,000 reportedly raised. The posts went viral on social media and were widely commented on. The tenor is clear: great how the boys support their teammate.