Bayern fans are sorry just looking at him. Alphonso Davies is injured again. Goalkeeper Urbig and goalscorer Musiala were injured late on in the 6-1 win in Bergamo.

DPA dpa

Bayern professional Alphonso Davies was injured again on his comeback. The Canadian international came on as a substitute at the break in Munich's 6-1 win in the Champions League round of 16 first leg at Atalanta Bergamo - and had to come off again in the 71st minute.

He left the pitch accompanied by Bayern's medical staff. The full-back held his shirt in front of his face, but the tears in his eyes were still visible. The exact injury was initially unclear.

Davies had to come off injured. dpa

In stoppage time, 6-0 goalscorer Jamal Musiala, who had come on as a substitute with Davies, and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig had to leave the pitch with injuries. Worse was to come for the goalkeeper, who had to be treated after a collision and left the pitch supported by two supporters.

The 25-year-old Davies had only celebrated his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture at the end of last year. In February, he tore a muscle fiber in his thigh during the Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt, but was quickly recovered afterwards. The next setback in the World Cup year is now particularly bitter for the Canadian.