Christian Fassnacht scores his 100th goal for Young Boys on Wednesday evening. But he can't celebrate - quite the opposite. In an interview with blue Sport, he is in tears after the 2-1 defeat in St. Gallen.

Jan Arnet

YB is still in a mess. After a poor performance, the Bernese team suffered their ninth league defeat in St. Gallen on Wednesday evening. As a result, Gerardo Seoane's team once again failed to take a step forward and remain stuck in 6th place in the table.

Christian Fassnacht is one of the only Bernese players in normal form this season. He reduced the deficit to 1-2 in stoppage time, his 12th goal of the season and his 100th goal in a YB shirt. A small consolation, as the Young Boys ultimately leave the pitch as losers.

"It's bitter. That was actually a milestone I was looking forward to. Now it sucks," said Fassnacht in a tearful voice in an interview with blue Sport. The 32-year-old can't hold back the tears.

"It's our own fault"

Fassnacht is looking for explanations for YB's slump. In other seasons, the team would have been able to make up a 2-0 deficit, but in the current situation it is brutally difficult. "It's grueling. You try to find positivity week after week - and then you get hit in the face again," he says.

And he continues: "It's our own fault, but we keep getting up and trying again - and then we hurt ourselves again with red cards or early goals conceded. It's difficult to categorize that." Gerardo Seoane is also looking for explanations after the poor performance and summarizes: "It's very annoying, disappointing and clearly insufficient as a performance overall."

The YB coach says of Fassnacht's tears: "The situation affects us all. For me first of all, I have the main responsibility. A lot of things are not going the way we want them to. Now we have two days to address things clearly and build up the players so that they can go into the game with a good attitude again." The home game against bottom team Winterthur follows on Saturday.