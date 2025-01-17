Domenico Tedesco is no longer coach of the Belgian national team Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former Bundesliga coach has been dismissed, the national association announced. The search for a successor is ongoing. Tedesco took up the post in February 2023 and signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup.

Criticism of Tedesco had increased once again in Belgium after a weak European Championship, several games without a win and narrowly avoiding direct relegation from the Nations League.

In November, the 39-year-old referred to the high number of injuries and expressed his confidence that he was still the right man for the job.