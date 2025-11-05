A 15-year-old makes history, a veteran makes a mistake and Tottenham captain Micky van de Ven amazes with a burst of energy - the best scenes of the Champions League evening.

Andreas Lunghi

Teenage record: Arsenal player becomes the youngest CL player

Champions League history was made in Prague that evening. At 15 years and 308 days old, Max Dowman became the youngest player to play in the competition. The teenager, who has already made two partial appearances in the Premier League this season, came on in the 72nd minute of the 3-0 win over Slavia Prague.

Dowman thus replaces the previous record holder Youssoufa Moukoko. The German made his CL debut in the 2020/2021 season at the age of 16 years and 18 days in a BVB Dortmund shirt against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The blunder by PSG captain Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos is called upon after half an hour against Bayern, but does his job well against Harry Kane and clears the situation. Think again! Marquinhos takes his time after winning the duel and allows Luis Diaz to steal the ball, who then easily makes it 2:0 for Bayern.

Copenhagen goalie Kotarski in a deep sleep

Like Marquinhos, Copenhagen goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski also missed out completely. In the game against Tottenham, he apparently underestimated a long ball to such an extent that Kolo Muani was able to intervene and prepare the 2:0 for Spurs in an exemplary manner.

Tottenham captain Van de Ven with a fit of energy

It was 64 minutes into the clash between Tottenham and Copenhagen when Tottenham captain Micky van de Ven won the ball in his own penalty area and set off. The 24-year-old is unstoppable, shakes off several opponents and crowns his solo run across the entire pitch with a goal to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Outstanding Courtois not enough for victory

Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid's goal put in a formidable performance in Liverpool. He let the English side run riot time and time again until he was beaten by Alexis Mac Allister in the 61st minute.

The Belgian seemed to be having a private duel with Dominik Szoboszlai in particular. Courtois made several miraculous saves against the Liverpool number 8 in the first half.