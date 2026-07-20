In the quarterfinal against Argentina, Breel Embolo was sent off with a yellow-red card after diving. In the end, the Swiss national team lost 1-3 in extra time. Now, the forward is speaking out for the first time since their World Cup exit.

Emotional Words Ten days after being sent off and eliminated from the World Cup, Embolo breaks his silence

In the quarterfinal against Argentina, Breel Embolo dramatically goes down in the second half and is sent off with a yellow-red card following a VAR review. At that point, Switzerland was actually playing better; they had just tied the game at 1–1 and were on the verge of a major upset. His teammates fought heroically, managed to force extra time, but ultimately suffered the knockout blow there.

Since then, there has been a lot of talk about Embolo in Switzerland, but he himself has remained silent. Now, ten days after the bitter World Cup exit, Embolo is reaching out to fans with an Instagram post.

"It took me a while to really come to terms with this loss. There are still no words to describe the disappointment I feel," Embolo writes.

He also thanked everyone for their tremendous support: “I hope with all my heart that we made you proud during this World Championship. We gave it our all for this jersey, for our country, and for all of you. A huge thank you to the staff, my teammates, our families—who traveled such a long way to support us—and to the entire Swiss nation for your incredible love and support. That meant more to us than you can imagine.”

Of course, the disappointment still lingers, but we’re already looking ahead. Or as Embolo writes: “This loss hurts, but it won’t define us. Switzerland deserves great moments, and we’ll keep fighting to bring them to you. We’ll come back stronger. Switzerland will come back stronger.”

The question of why remains

One question, however, remains unanswered: Why did he let himself get carried away into that dive? We'd just like to know. Was he fed up with the Argentines constantly kicking him, or what was going on there?

And no, this isn't about making Embolo the scapegoat. After all, it's far from certain that Switzerland would have reached the semifinals if he hadn't been sent off.

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