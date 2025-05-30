Ten final episodes from 100 years of Cup history - Gallery The 1966 Cup final between FC Zurich and Servette fills the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern to bursting point Image: Keystone Grasshoppers beat Servette in the 1983 Cup final in a clash of giants Image: Keystone In 1948, La Chaux-de-Fonds only wins the Cup in the second replay against Grenchen Image: Keystone The 1997 Cup final is decided on penalties for the first time, Sion wins against Lucerne Image: Keystone The Lausanne players protest against the controversial penalty in the 1967 Cup final with a sit-in and refuse to play on Image: Keystone Fabinho scores to give FC Wil a 3-2 win over Grasshoppers in the 2004 Cup final Image: Keystone FC Biel loses 0:1 to La Chaux-de-Fonds in the controversial 1961 Cup Final Image: Keystone The FC Basel players pose with the trophy after their first Cup triumph in 1933 Image: Keystone Lausanne celebrates several times in the 1935 Cup final: the Vaud team wins 10:0 against Nordstern Basel Image: Keystone FC Sion is the first team from a lower division to win the Cup final in 2006 Image: Keystone Ten final episodes from 100 years of Cup history - Gallery The 1966 Cup final between FC Zurich and Servette fills the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern to bursting point Image: Keystone Grasshoppers beat Servette in the 1983 Cup final in a clash of giants Image: Keystone In 1948, La Chaux-de-Fonds only wins the Cup in the second replay against Grenchen Image: Keystone The 1997 Cup final is decided on penalties for the first time, Sion wins against Lucerne Image: Keystone The Lausanne players protest against the controversial penalty in the 1967 Cup final with a sit-in and refuse to play on Image: Keystone Fabinho scores to give FC Wil a 3-2 win over Grasshoppers in the 2004 Cup final Image: Keystone FC Biel loses 0:1 to La Chaux-de-Fonds in the controversial 1961 Cup Final Image: Keystone The FC Basel players pose with the trophy after their first Cup triumph in 1933 Image: Keystone Lausanne celebrates several times in the 1935 Cup final: the Vaud team wins 10:0 against Nordstern Basel Image: Keystone FC Sion is the first team from a lower division to win the Cup final in 2006 Image: Keystone

On Sunday, Biel and Basel will contest the 100th final of the Swiss Cup. The Keystone-SDA news agency looks back on premieres, surprises and special encounters.

Keystone-SDA SDA

1933: FC Basel's first cup win

FC Basel has celebrated 13 victories in the Cup. This makes it the second most successful Cup club behind Sion and Grasshoppers (19). However, Basel celebrated their first success against the Hoppers of all teams. The Zurich side, who played in the Hardturm on 9 April 1933 with brothers Max and André Abegglen among others, were clearly favored. However, FCB, coached by Austrian Karl Kurz, won the intense match 4:3. 20 more years were to pass before Basel won their first championship title.

1935: First "Stängeli"

Twice there was a "Stängeli" in a Cup final, twice Lausanne-Sport was involved. On May 19, 1935, the Vaud team won 10-0 against FC Nordstern Basel on their home ground in the Pontaise, with only one goal scored before the 55th minute. In the following 40 minutes, however, the visitors completely fell apart. For Lausanne, 21-time international Willy Jäggi shone as a four-goal scorer. Just two years later, Lausanne experienced what such a humiliation felt like. On March 29, 1937, they lost 10-0 to GC at Neufeld in Bern.

1948: Winner at the third attempt

Until 1984, the Cup winner was determined in a replay if the match ended in a draw. This happened several times. However, 1948 was the only year in which the final was played three times. La Chaux-de-Fonds and Grenchen were two teams that had never won the title before. The matches in Bern's Wankdorf were correspondingly fiercely contested, each resulting in a 2-2 draw. For the third encounter, the organizers switched to Lausanne, where La Chaux-de-Fonds came out on top 4-0 on 27 June. It was the first of six Cup titles for the team from Neuchâtel. Eleven years later, the team from Solothurn won the Cup for the only time.

1961: Biel's only appearance in the final to date

This year's Cup finalists Biel have only reached the final of the competition once before. In 1961, the team from the Seeland made a big impression under coach Jupp Derwall, who would lead Germany to the European Championship title 19 years later. The team from Biel also defeated the then Swiss champions YB (3:1) on their way to the final, although they themselves were in the top division. On April 23, however, they lacked the necessary luck. Biel lost 0:1 to La Chaux-de-Fonds in the Wankdorf, with Roberto "Mucho" Frigerio scoring the only goal of the game.

1966: More fans than ever before

FC Zurich had to wait 70 years before reaching a cup final for the first time in the club's history. The crowd was correspondingly large when the premiere took place on April 11, 1966. 53,435 fans were counted in the Wankdorf, a number that is still unrivaled today. Servette was Zurich's biggest rival in the championship at the time. FCZ, with future national team coach Köbi Kuhn in the starting line-up, won 2:0. It was Zurich's first of ten Cup titles.

1967: Lausanne go on strike

A penalty decision shortly before the end of the match led to the first and only Cup final being abandoned on May 15, 1967. The score was 1-1 in the match between Basel and Lausanne when Helmut Hauser went up after a cross from Karl Odermatt and was lightly pushed in the back. The referee deemed André Grobéty's shove to be a foul, which led to minutes of discussion. The Lausanne team also attempted to prevent Hauser from taking the penalty by stamping a hole at the penalty spot. But Hauser, who had already scored the 1:0, was not to be deterred and scored the 2:1. As a result, the Vaud players were no longer in the mood for football and demonstrated with a "sit-in", at the origin of which Karl Rappan, the former national team coach, is said to have stood. The match was abandoned shortly before the end and later scored 3:0 for Basel.

1983: Duel of the giants

At the beginning of the 1980s, Grasshoppers and Servette fought several fiercely contested duels - these were the two teams that clearly set the tone in the championship. The 1983 Cup final was also a major summit meeting. GC's players included internationals Roger Berbig, Andy Egli, Charly In-Albon, Roger Wehrli, Heinz Hermann, Marcel Koller, Raimondo Ponte and Claudio Sulser. At Servette, there were big names such as Alain Geiger, Lucien Favre, Angelo Elia, Jean-Paul Brigger and Erich Burgener. After a 2-2 draw in May, a replay was played on June 14, which the Hoppers won 3-0 thanks to goals from Egli and Sulser (2).

1997: First penalty winner

13 years after the change in regulations, when replays were abolished, a penalty shoot-out decided the Cup winner for the first time on June 8, 1997. The premiere was contested by Sion and Lucerne, who had played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. After the first eight penalty takers had been successful, the next three were denied by goalkeepers Stephan Lehmann (Sion) and Beat Mutter (Lucerne). Yvan Quentin was the twelfth shooter and secured Sion's third Cup triumph in a row.

2004: The big surprise

Probably the biggest surprise in recent Cup history came on April 12, 2004 with FC Wil. The team from eastern Switzerland secured their first ever place in the final with a 2:1 win in the derby against St. Gallen. They then faced the then Swiss champions GC in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Wil's Fabinho was the match-winner, scoring twice after falling behind to secure a 3:2 victory. FC Wil celebrated the greatest success in the club's history in the very year it was relegated from the Super League. The contrasting emotions of winning the Cup and being relegated in the same year were experienced not only by Wil but also by Lucerne in 1992 and Zurich in 2016.

2006: A lower league team wins for the first time

The 2006 Cup winner was also a surprise, as it was the first and only time a lower league team had won the final. FC Sion, who were promoted to the Super League that season, successfully fought off the home side Young Boys in Bern and had the necessary luck on their side in the penalty shoot-out. The Valais club's Cup myth reached its climax in 2015, when Sion dispatched FC Basel 3-0 in the final in Basel. The 13th victory in the 13th final also took on a special significance due to the 13 stars in the Valais coat of arms. Two years later, Sion's unbeaten run in the final came to an end when they lost 3-0 to FCB in Geneva.

