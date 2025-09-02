  1. Residential Customers
"This is unprecedented" Ten Hag settles accounts with Leverkusen after lightning dismissal

dpa

2.9.2025 - 10:00

After just two league games, Erik ten Hag has to leave Leverkusen - and sharply criticizes the management: "To part ways with a coach after just two league games is unprecedented."

Erik ten Hag, who was suspended as Bayer Leverkusen coach after just two Bundesliga games, sharply criticized the management of the German runners-up a few hours later. Although there had been signs of the separation over the weekend, the Dutchman described it as "completely surprising". In a statement from his agency quoted by several media outlets, ten Hag scolded the club: "Parting ways with a coach after just two league games is unprecedented."

The 2024 German champions had lost 2-1 to TSG Hoffenheim on the first matchday and squandered a 3-1 lead at Werder Bremen on Saturday. In addition, the former Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United coach is said to have lost the team at a record pace and turned the bosses around CEO Fernando Carro and Head of Sport Simon Rolfes against him.

No time for change - no understanding from ten Hag

Rolfes had previously described it as a mistake to have chosen ten Hag as his successor after the departure of championship-winning coach Xabi Alonso. "I took up this position with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not prepared to give me the necessary time and trust, which I deeply regret. I have the feeling that this was never a relationship based on mutual trust," continued ten Hag.

Short fuse in LeverkusenBayer sacks coach ten Hag - after only 2 games!

The 55-year-old was apparently hit hardest by the fact that he was not given the time to rebuild the team. In addition to Alonso, a number of key players left the club in the summer and Rolfes rebuilt the entire squad. "Building a new, cohesive team is a painstaking process that requires time and trust. A new coach deserves the freedom to implement his vision, set standards, shape the team and put his stamp on the style of play," ten Hag was quoted as saying.

