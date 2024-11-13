After the attacks in Amsterdam, France is particularly vigilant around the match against Israel. (archive picture) Picture: Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/dpa

Following the anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam, the football match between France and Israel is under strict security precautions. The French authorities are on alert to prevent any disturbances.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the incidents in Amsterdam a week ago, strict security measures are in place for the Nations League match between France and Israel in Paris.

The match is regarded as one of the most sensitive of the year in the French capital, with around 4,000 police officers expected to be on duty on Thursday evening.

While the number of Israeli fans in the stadium is likely to be limited, numerous French politicians are expected to attend. Show more

The upcoming Nations League match between France and Israel in Paris is characterized by extraordinary security measures. A week after the anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam, the match is seen as one of the most sensitive of the year, according to French security circles.

Around 4,000 police officers will be on duty in Paris on Thursday evening to ensure security during the match. There will be 1,600 security personnel stationed at the Stade de France alone. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the match in person to send a message of solidarity.

France's determination

Following the attacks in Amsterdam, France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau firmly rejected the idea of postponing the match. He emphasized that France would not back down in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism. The security precautions appear to be high in view of the 20,000 spectators expected, but the French authorities do not want to take any risks. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez assured that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain public order.

Caution and resistance

Israel's National Security Council has called on its citizens to exercise caution at international events, especially those involving Israeli teams. Despite this warning, around 300 Israeli fans are planning to attend the match in Paris. Activist Mélanie Pauli-Geysse explained that they did not want to be intimidated.

Israeli MP Yossi Taieb criticized the warnings and stressed that in 2024 it is not acceptable to hide Jewish symbols. He encouraged the Jewish community in France to attend the match.

Political presence

While the number of Israeli fans in the stadium is likely to be limited, numerous French politicians are expected to attend. President Macron wants to send a signal of brotherhood through his presence. Prime Minister Michel Barnier and former President Nicolas Sarkozy are also expected to be among the spectators.

The attacks in Amsterdam were condemned as anti-Semitic violence. Pro-Palestinian youths had chased and attacked Israeli fans. A total of 62 people were arrested. There had already been clashes between Israeli and pro-Palestinian fans before the match.

Security efforts at the Olympics

France has already shown that it is concerned about the safety of Israeli athletes and fans during the Olympic Games this summer. In view of the tensions in the Middle East conflict, the Israeli delegation was protected around the clock by the French police. An elite police unit will also be deployed for the match against Israel.

Videos from the department

dpa