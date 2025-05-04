  1. Residential Customers
Kiel win in Augsburg Tension in the relegation battle

SDA

4.5.2025 - 17:30

Kiel's Alexander Bernhardsson plays big (archive picture)
Kiel's Alexander Bernhardsson plays big (archive picture)
Keystone

Holstein Kiel are fighting relegation. The North Germans won 3:1 away against Augsburg and can still hope to secure a barrage place.

Keystone-SDA

04.05.2025, 17:30

04.05.2025, 17:48

Man of the match was the Swede Alexander Bernhardsson. He took the penalty that made it 1:0 and scored the goals himself to make it 2:0 and 3:0. The Augsburg defense did not cut a good figure, and Swiss international Cédric Zesiger was substituted in the 54th minute.

With their first win in two months, Kiel moved to within one point of Heidenheim, who currently occupy the barrage place. However, Holstein have a tough program ahead of them in the last two rounds with a home game against Freiburg and an away game in Dortmund.

Telegram and table

Augsburg - Holstein Kiel 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 25. Machino (penalty) 0:1. 40. Bernhardsson 0:2. 51. Bernhardsson 0:3. 90. Mounié 1:3. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger (until 54.).

