Marc-André ter Stegen will play for Ajax Amsterdam next season. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has been loaned to the Dutch club by FC Barcelona for one year, both clubs announced.

Ter Stegen has lost his starting spot at FC Barcelona under coach Hansi Flick and no longer has a future there. That’s why, back in the winter, the German went on loan to FC Girona—which would later be relegated—to gain playing time ahead of the World Cup.

However, the former Gladbach player suffered a thigh injury in his second game with Girona, which ultimately ruled him out of the World Cup. The 44-time international has been with Barcelona since 2014 and is under contract there through 2028.