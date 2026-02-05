Out for longer: Marc-André ter Stegen. (archive picture) dpa

German national keeper Marc-André ter Stegen will have to take a break for months following thigh surgery. Whether he can still make it to the World Cup is more than questionable.

DPA dpa

For the German national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, participation in the World Cup this summer is a long way off. He will be out of action for "several months" due to his operation, the 33-year-old announced on Instagram. "I'm a positive person. I've always had this attitude and have maintained it with every challenge I've had to face, but this challenge is particularly difficult for me." Ter Stegen suffered a thigh injury at his new club FC Girona and will undergo surgery on Friday.

This could make it difficult for him to take part in the World Cup (June 11 to July 19). The goalkeeper will definitely miss the first international matches this year. Coach Julian Nagelsmann will assemble his first 2026 squad on March 23 at the headquarters in Herzogenaurach to prepare for the international test matches in Switzerland and against Ghana.

"The worst happened last weekend"

"The worst thing happened last weekend: I got injured during the game," wrote ter Stegen. He was received with a lot of "affection and warmth" in Girona. "I really wanted to be part of the team and contribute to achieving our common goal." Although his role has now "completely changed", he still wants to support the team. "I will be back," ter Stegen also announced.

The 44-time international had only been loaned out from FC Barcelona to FC Girona in January in order to gain the match practice required for participation in the World Cup and demanded by national coach Nagelsmann. He only played two games for his new club, which is fighting against relegation in the Primera División.

Nagelsmann had already commented on the injury on Tuesday: "Marc had just returned and was on a really good path, we were really looking forward to his return to the national team. Now we still have to do without him - but this setback is of course even harder for Marc personally." At the moment, all that matters to the goalkeeper is to get well in peace. "We are all behind him."