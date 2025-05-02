  1. Residential Customers
After a long injury break Ter Stegen returns to the Barça goal against the league's bottom team

SDA

2.5.2025 - 16:42

Back in training and expected to be back between the posts on Saturday: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen
Keystone

German international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will be back in goal for FC Barcelona on Saturday for the first time after more than seven months out through injury.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2025, 16:53

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Marc-André ter Stegen returns to FC Barcelona's goal for the first time seven months after tearing his patella tendon.
  • The German was back in the squad for the first time in last weekend's Copa del Rey final (victory over Real Madrid).
  • Barcelona will face bottom club Real Valladolid on Saturday evening.
Show more

This was announced by coach Hansi Flick at a press conference ahead of the league match at bottom-placed Real Valladolid.

Barcelona captain Ter Stegen tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in his club's match against Villarreal on September 22. The 33-year-old had to undergo surgery, followed by a long recovery period.

