Back in training and expected to be back between the posts on Saturday: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen Keystone

German international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will be back in goal for FC Barcelona on Saturday for the first time after more than seven months out through injury.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Marc-André ter Stegen returns to FC Barcelona's goal for the first time seven months after tearing his patella tendon.

The German was back in the squad for the first time in last weekend's Copa del Rey final (victory over Real Madrid).

Barcelona will face bottom club Real Valladolid on Saturday evening. Show more

This was announced by coach Hansi Flick at a press conference ahead of the league match at bottom-placed Real Valladolid.

Barcelona captain Ter Stegen tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in his club's match against Villarreal on September 22. The 33-year-old had to undergo surgery, followed by a long recovery period.