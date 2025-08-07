What was planned as an ordinary test match ends in chaos: the game between Betis Sevilla and Como is overshadowed by a wild mass brawl on Wednesday - and a Swiss player is right in the middle of it.

Jan Arnet

Shortly before the half-time whistle, a heated altercation broke out in Cádiz, Andalusia, with the score at 0:2 from Betis' point of view.

It was triggered by several hard tackles by the Italians coached by Cesc Fábregas. Emotions boil over: Betis star Pablo Fornals slaps opponent Máximo Perrone after a shoving match, Perrone hits back with his fist.

A scuffle ensues - fists fly. Betis striker Chucho Hernández tries to punch a Como player, but accidentally hits teammate Natan in the face.

Things get heated between Como and Betis Sevilla. imago

Substitutes and coaches rush onto the pitch to bring the situation under control. Nati defender Ricardo Rodriguez is also in the thick of it. The Swiss in the Betis jersey tries to calm down his teammates and opponents - after a few moments, tempers calm down again.

Fornals and Perrone are both shown the red card. After a brief interruption, the match continues without the two of them. Como win the "friendly match" 3:2 in the end.

