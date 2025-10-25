  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Test your football knowledge with the El Clásico quiz

Mattéo Mayasi

25.10.2025

Who will leave the pitch as the winner?
Who will leave the pitch as the winner?
Keystone

El Clásico: Barça vs. Real! Madrid seek revenge after four defeats against Barcelona. Test your El Clásico knowledge now in the quiz - ready?

25.10.2025, 15:03

It's El Clásico time again - live and exclusively on blue Sport on Sunday, October 26 at 4.15 pm!

Barcelona versus Real Madrid - probably the most hotly contested duel in football history. The Madrilenians are out for revenge after suffering four defeats against the efficient Barça.

To get you in the mood, we have prepared a quiz to test your El Clásico knowledge. Are you ready?

Poll

More videos you might like

More LaLiga

Bundesliga ticker. Can Elvedi's Gladbach upset Bayern?

Bundesliga tickerCan Elvedi's Gladbach upset Bayern?

"I'm not enough Jesus ..."Häberli talks about his feelings after being sacked as Servette coach

Nati stars completely satisfied.

Nati stars completely satisfied"Nice that we were able to give the fans a win"

LaLiga table