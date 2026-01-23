Here's what it's all about Swiss and international media outlets are calling Spain the deserving world champion. Many newspapers are criticizing Argentina's destructive style of play and view the title as a victory for soccer.

The Spanish media are hailing the team's second World Cup title as a historic achievement. Ferran Torres, coach Luis de la Fuente, and "La Roja's" dominance on the field are receiving particular attention.

Argentine newspapers are praising the team's spirited performance and Lionel Messi's farewell to the World Cup. Despite the loss, pride in the tournament's performance prevails, while Spain's victory is acknowledged as well-deserved. Summary created with

Switzerland

Blick: “Spain is the world champion, and that’s a good thing. Especially because it prevented Argentina from winning an undeserved title. (...) In the 106th minute, the madness in New Jersey finally came to an end!”

Tages-Anzeiger: “Argentina’s destructive tactics are punished. Argentina spends 120 minutes trying to ruin the game, but fails. Messi is denied a grand farewell. (...) And the Spaniards are the deserved winners—the only right ones, if you have even the slightest interest in soccer. Argentina did nothing—absolutely nothing—for this game.”

Neue Zürcher Zeitung: “Argentina’s minimalist approach was punished late in a memorable World Cup final—Spain is the deserving world champion. (...) The favored European champion, Spain, was the clearly more active, more spirited, and better-coordinated team.”

Spain

Mundo Deportivo: “Yes, it was the most important game of their lives. A game that will forever change the history of a country and a generation. Spain no longer has to view the year 2010 as just a fleeting memory. The national team, led by Luis de la Fuente, wrote its own chapter at MetLife Stadium and claimed its second World Cup title in history against the Argentine team led by Leo Messi.”

«It was all about saving soccer» Brand

Sports: “Spain Wins Its Second Star Thanks to a Bite from the ‘Shark’!”

Marca: “It wasn’t just about becoming world champions—it was about saving soccer. There was a moment, in the midst of a storm of Argentine tricks and fouls, when the game seemed like an invitation to give up everything that had brought Spain to the final. It would have been easy to take the bait. To react. To suddenly play a different game. Fortunately, Spain didn’t accept that invitation.”

As: “Just like the first time. A goal by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute sealed Spain’s second World Cup title in history. ‘La Roja’ had 20 shots on goal, while Argentina had only two.”

El Mundo: “Spain ends Messi’s World Cup era.”

Argentina

La Nacion: “The End of a Dream.”

La Capital: “Argentina gave it everything—down to the last drop of blood, the last spark of courage, and the last bit of soccer it had left— and lost by the narrowest of margins in extra time, with only ten players, against a Spanish team that, while clearly superior, lacked the courage to decide the game earlier. Lionel Scaloni’s boys have nothing to be ashamed of. They played a phenomenal World Cup—with epic victories, with the love of the entire Argentine people—and they finished the tournament with their heads held high.”

Olé: “Argentina gave it their all and went down with their heads held high: Spain is the deserved 2026 World Champion.”

Clarín: “Thank you, Leo! Messi bids farewell to the World Cup with his third final and an unforgettable tournament. The Argentine captain sits on the field, resigned, but surely proud to have reached another final in his last World Cup.”

Diario Popular: “Argentina gave it their all, but Spain was better and is the world champion.”

Buenos Aires Herald: “It was a tough match for the Albiceleste, who struggled to take control of the game from the opening whistle. Spain had most of the possession, while Argentina managed only sporadic counterattacks and didn’t register a single shot on goal.”

England

Sun: “A fairy tale in New York. Ferran Torres’ goal in stoppage time breaks the hearts of Messi and Co. after Fernandez’s stupid red card. Thanks to the gods of soccer. Thanks to Ferran Torres and Spain. Thanks—and good night—to the hooligans from Buenos Aires. Argentina ultimately had to pay the price for trying to turn a soccer game into a street brawl.”

«Argentina paid the price for trying to turn a soccer game into a street brawl.» The Sun

Telegraph: “Spain wins the World Cup in a triumph of soccer over Argentina’s crimes. It took extra time, but thank God the sport prevailed. Spain is world champion, and soccer is better for it. Messi and Argentina deserve nothing, because they achieved nothing and were thus the first World Cup finalists to not even have a shot on goal during regulation time. Nothing but fouls, fouls, and more fouls. It was ugly, depressing anti-soccer. And it got what it deserved.”

France

L'Équipe: “The New Kings. Spain dominates an Argentine team that didn’t take its first shot on goal until the 117th minute. Two years after winning the European Championship, La Roja reaffirms its status as the best team in the world. Spain dominated a disappointing and disjointed match against a barely recognizable, completely harmless Argentine team.”

Le Parisien: “The world is at their feet. These Spaniards, who move the ball so skillfully that their opponents are driven nearly mad, are holding the World Cup trophy in their hands. Sixteen years after their first, Spain has claimed another World Cup title—the second in its history.”

Italy

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Spain. It had to be Spain. It was inevitable that it would be Spain. Only Spain could have won this final, because if Argentina had won, it would have been an insult to soccer. A beautiful triumph, marred only by an opponent who had decided not to play. Magnificent Spain, ugly Argentina.”

Corriere della Sera: “Spain on top of the world in front of Trump. Argentina fought hard, then the wall came crashing down. The victory was the highlight of a match fueled by the scorching sun and the Argentines’ provocations. Argentina lacked inspiration and energy after its long journey to the final. Messi’s final dance turned into a slow, rhythmless performance.”

La Stampa: “The final wasn’t decided earlier because Dibu Martinez takes on a different role than Messi and stands firm as a rock against the Furia Roja. But even a bag full of miracles runs out sooner or later, especially when you’re the only one capable of performing them.”

United States of America

The Athletic: “Substitute Ferran Torres was the hero. His goal broke Argentina’s heart and prevented Lionel Messi and his team from winning two World Cups in a row. The 39-year-old Messi had his most inconspicuous game of the tournament, with just a single touch of the ball in the first 15 minutes—and that came at the kickoff. The choppy flow of the game was further exacerbated by the 27-minute halftime show.”

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