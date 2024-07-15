Xherdan Shaqiri retires from the national team at 32. His timing? As excellent as his side-footed goal against Poland in 2016. KEYSTONE

Ordinary players don't retire from the national team, they are no longer called up at some point. Shaqiri is exceptional. And his retirement? As perfectly timed as his side-footed goal against Poland.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport sums it up for you Xherdan Shaqiri (32) is ending his national team career. He does so with a short post on Instagram, but goes straight from the biggest possible stage to Nati retirement.

For once, the instinctive footballer doesn't need above-average instincts to know that it's time to call it quits. Because Shaq is not one for the bench - and his minutes under Yakin would have been even fewer.

Somehow, Shaq's retirement brings to mind the hit "Komet" by Apache 207 and Udo Lindenberg. Show more

After 125 international matches with 32 goals, 34 assists and countless strokes of genius, Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from the national team on Monday at the age of 32.

But Shaqiri is no ordinary player. For the last 14 years, he has been the man for the extraordinary moments, the difference-maker, the spectacle player. No other Swiss has his creativity, his instinct, his feeling in his feet.

His self-confidence paired with mischief and charm

This is one aspect that has made him the undisputed Swiss fan favorite for years. The other is his manner off the pitch: just as cheeky, just as playful. This great self-confidence paired with his characteristic mischievousness and charm is well received.

In March 2010, the rascal from Basel played his way into the hearts of the national team fans for the first time. And he has remained there to this day. Mischievous too.

Now he's calling it quits. He says goodbye with a short post on Instagram. He writes: "It's time to say goodbye to the national team" and thanks everyone for the great memories that remain.

We have to say thank you. For all the unforgettable moments that this great little footballer has given us. For the three goals against Honduras at the 2014 World Cup, for the side-footed strike against Poland at Euro 2016, for the emotional goal against Serbia at the 2018 World Cup and for so much more.

His last actions at the European Championship in Germany also fit seamlessly into these magical Shaq moments: his dream goal against Scotland, his sly attempt at a directly converted corner kick against England.

His resignation? As outstanding as his side-footed goal

His timing for his retirement? Just as brilliant as his side-footed strike in 2016! Because now Shaqiri is stepping down as a superstar. The only player to score at least one goal in the last six (!) finals.

Dream box: Xherdan Shaqiri scores artistically against Poland at Euro 2016 to make it 1:1 sda

For once, the instinctive footballer doesn't need above-average instincts to know that it's time to stop. Murat Yakin, who has hinted more than once that Shaqiri's role in his system is no more than a wild card, has just extended his contract as coach of the national team. At the European Championships in Germany, the magical dwarf only just managed a starting appearance against Scotland and eleven minutes against England. It would hardly have been more minutes in the future.

Shaqiri, with his self-image, is not one for the bench. Shaqiri is not a supplementary player - even if he seems to have accepted this role in an exemplary manner in Germany. Shaqiri is the difference-maker, the spectacle player. And because he can no longer be this (or is no longer allowed to be this), he is pulling the ripcord.

"And when I go, I'll go the way I came (...)"

He says himself when it's over - and walks upright and through the front door. Somehow the lyrics to "Komet" by Apache 207 and Udo Lindenberg come to mind. One line goes: "(...) And when I was at home somewhere, it was always where the applause was raging. And when I leave, it's the way I came. Like a comet that strikes twice." Another: "I want a footprint of me, stronger than time. And I tell you: 'No other foot will fit in there'."

In Germany, he once again hit like a comet. And we are unlikely to see a national team player who has left such a deep mark, someone like Shaq, any time soon.

