FC Brugge briefly celebrate a supposed winner against FC Barcelona. However, the goal was disallowed after VAR consultation due to a foul on Barça goalkeeper Szczęsny. Rightly so?

Luca Betschart

Exactly 90 minutes have been played in Bruges when Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny plays with fire after a back pass and goes on the dribble with the score at 3-3. It promptly goes wrong. Bruges striker Romeo Vermant sensed his chance, caught Szczęsny off balance with a sliding tackle and slid the ball into the empty goal for the supposed winner.

However, the jubilation in the Jan Breydel Stadium does not last long. Shortly afterwards, referee Anthony Taylor is called to the screen by the VAR, decides that the Barcelona keeper was fouled and rescinds the goal. The right decision?

"The way he went in, with his leg outstretched, I'd whistle for that," says blue Sport expert Marcel Reif. "The other was a physical challenge, which I didn't think was worthy of a free kick." Mladen Petric sees it similarly: "From my point of view, you can give this foul. Szczęsny positions himself cleverly and takes the contact, so you can give a foul."

However, neither the experts in the studio nor refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet are convinced. "Tip of the scales. It's a borderline case. You can whistle for the foul, the striker takes a lot of risk and there is contact," says Jaccottet. "In that respect, it's not wrong to disallow the goal. But it's also very lucky for goalkeeper Szczęsny, who is anything but clever here."

