Challenge League Thanks to victory against Ouchy: Schaffhausen drops the red lantern

SDA

15.3.2025 - 20:48

FC Schaffhausen have secured an important victory in the 26th round of the Challenge League. Thanks to the 1:0 win at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, the north-eastern Swiss team are now out of the red lantern.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2025, 20:48

15.03.2025, 20:56

The first victory under the management of Hakan Yakin hung by a thread despite being outnumbered for more than an hour - Romain Bayard was shown the red card after 28 minutes. Carmine Chiappetta put the visitors ahead 13 minutes from time. In stoppage time, goalkeeper Samuele Rutigliano held on to the three points by saving a penalty against Warren Caddy.

Schaffhausen overtook Stade Nyonnais and Bellinzona in the table, who can follow suit on Sunday.

