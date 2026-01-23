Two months after the fire at St. Jakob-Park, FCB Media Director Simon Walter speaks with blue Sport to provide an update on the renovation work and explains why the timing of the return to the home locker room remains uncertain.

Media Director Provides Update Following Fire That’s Why FC Basel Will Still Be Without a Home Locker Room at the Start of the Season

A little over two months after the fire in the locker room wing at St. Jakob-Park, FCB Media Director Simon Walter spoke with blue Sport to provide an update on the ongoing renovation and reconstruction work.

“Work has been going on seven days a week, with both internal and external personnel involved,” Walter explains. “The team is now back in the locker room wing—not yet in their own, but in the former visitors’ locker room wing. But we’ve been able to resume training in our usual facilities.”

Return to the home locker room by the end of the year?

While the affected areas in the visitors’ locker room wing can be cleaned and decontaminated with the help of specialized companies, the home locker room is beyond repair. “The main problem is that Wing A, where the FCB was located, is completely destroyed. It’s a total loss and had to be stripped down to the foundation. There will also be structural changes there,” says Walter.

So it’s likely to take months before FCB can return to its original locker room. “As things stand now, it’s not entirely clear how long it will take. What’s certain is that we won’t be able to start the championship season in the old facilities,” the media director clarifies. “We expect it will take until the end of the year before we have two completely separate areas again.”

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