In 1995, he was the mastermind behind what is probably the most famous sports protest of all time in this country and the initiator of the “Stop It, Chirac” banner. Today, Alain Sutter is against sports stars getting involved in politics. Here are his reasons.

31 years after the “Stop it, Chirac!” poster That's why Alain Sutter is against political protests by sports stars

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In 1995, the Swiss national team caused an international stir with its “Stop it, Chirac” banner before the European Championship qualifying match against Sweden.

The protest was sparked by the nuclear tests in the South Pacific ordered by French President Jacques Chirac.

One of the initiators of the campaign is Alain Sutter, who explained during the "Legends Talk" on blue Sport that the protest had arisen spontaneously within the team at the time.

To this day, Sutter has no regrets about that action. Nevertheless, the former national team player has since become critical of political messages in sports. Summary created with

September 6, 1995. Under coach Roy Hodgson, the Swiss national team played in Sweden to qualify for the 1996 European Championship in England. However, it is not so much the game itself—which ended in a scoreless draw—that is remembered, but rather a scene that took place before kickoff. During the national anthems, the Swiss players unfurled a banner reading: “Stop it, Chirac.”

The backdrop to this was the nuclear tests in the South Pacific ordered by then-French President Jacques Chirac. The action made international headlines and was met with approval in many quarters. At the SFV, however, enthusiasm was limited. President Marcel Mathier warned at the time that sports should not be misused to convey political messages.

This banner caused quite a stir during the 1996 European Championship qualifiers. Keystone

In the end, no sanctions were imposed on the Swiss team. UEFA did, however, respond by stating that political actions on the field would be consistently punished in the future.

"It would lead to uncontrolled growth"

Thirty-one years later, Alain Sutter, the man behind the “Stop it Chirac” banner, talks about the protest during a “Legends Talk” with blue Sport. “These are spontaneous things you do in the heat of the moment. One person alone can’t do that. I couldn’t go up to my teammates and say, ‘I’m going to write a sign now and you’ll hold it up’—instead, it was a collective effort in which most of the team participated. Other players boycotted it; they didn’t want anything to do with it.”

Sutter feels no regret. “In hindsight, it’s always hard to say whether you’d do it again or not. At the time, it felt right. That’s why we did it.”

However, Sutter makes it clear that he is not a supporter of political protests in sports. The former GC sports director strongly advises players today against such actions: “Sports shouldn’t be politics. I think the platform would also be misused. It would get out of hand if every athlete who has a platform were to voice their opinion on all these issues. It’s fine the way it is—as long as we make sure such things don’t happen in sports.”

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Alain Sutter