Brazilian soccer legend Pelé called Alain Sutter the “discovery of the tournament” at the 1994 World Cup. In the “Legends Talk” segment, the former once-in-a-century talent reveals why he didn’t quite make it to the title of World Soccer Player of the Year.

"I had too many self-doubts" That's why Alain Sutter never became a world-class soccer player

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you At the 1994 World Cup, Alain Sutter wowed the soccer world with strong performances for the Swiss national team.

Even Brazilian legend Pelé called the then-new Bayern signing the “discovery of the tournament.”

At the time, many even believed this talented player had what it took to become the world's best soccer player. But according to Sutter himself, his time at Bayern Munich ended in failure mainly due to self-doubt and the mental pressure of playing at the highest level.

The constant media frenzy and public criticism also took their toll on him. That’s why the Swiss player later made a conscious decision to move to MLS in order to rediscover his joy of soccer. Summary created with

June 22, 1994, World Cup in the U.S.: At the Silverdome near Detroit, Alain Sutter gives Switzerland a 1-0 lead against Romania. The spectacular curling shot into the far corner sets the stage for a 4–1 victory by the Swiss national team and sparks soccer euphoria across the country.

But Sutter's performances caught the attention of people far beyond Switzerland's borders. Although he broke his little toe in the opening game against the U.S. and was in tremendous pain, the then-26-year-old shone in the scorching heat of Pontiac.

Even soccer legend Pelé is amazed. The Brazilian calls the Swiss technical wizard—whose transfer to Bayern Munich has already been finalized—the discovery of the tournament. And so, on that June 22, many a Swiss soccer fan wonders: Could our country soon have its first-ever World Soccer Player of the Year?

Alain Sutter celebrates his spectacular goal against Romania on June 22, 1994. Image: Keystone

That dream came to an end surprisingly quickly. Just four years later, the once-promising young player ended his career on the other side of the U.S., in Dallas. After just one year with Bayern, the attacking midfielder moved to the MLS via Freiburg, where he stepped into a hole on the practice field in the spring of 1998. The injury was so severe that Sutter ended his career at the age of 30.

"The slightest doubt, and you don't stand a chance."

"I feel like it was mainly because I wasn't strong enough as a person," Sutter says, analyzing his career in an interview with blue Sport. "I had far too many self-doubts and never felt like I was the best."

But that’s exactly what’s needed at clubs like Bayern Munich, says the 58-year-old, for whom the top level would have been within reach from a purely soccer standpoint. “I could already see in training that I could keep up. And I could have made a difference, too,” Sutter says with certainty, looking back.

Alain Sutter was never able to fully realize his potential.

Years earlier, the offensive player’s immense talent had already made a deep impression on Karli Odermatt. “That kid plays on another level,” said the Basel legend when he saw Sutter play for FC Bümpliz in the 2nd League at age 17. Odermatt’s conclusion at the time: a once-in-a-century talent.

But in the Bundesliga, there was the added mental hurdle. “I’ve always been very critical of myself,” Sutter reveals. “But if you have even the slightest doubt in that environment, you don’t stand a chance.”

Doubts lead to nervousness, and nervousness, in turn, leads to tension. “And then the mistakes start happening, and you’re just not good enough for this level anymore, because it simply won’t tolerate it.”

But even after his move to Freiburg, Sutter was unable to recapture his former glory. This was partly due to the constant media hype surrounding the world of soccer. Ultimately, this led to the Swiss player moving to MLS at the age of 28.

Even back then, Sutter stood out because of his long hair.

“It was too much for me. Too many negative things were coming at me all at once during that period, and I lost my joy for soccer,” recalls Sutter, who stood out for more than just his long hair. His interest in homeopathy and vegetarianism also divided opinion.

“All the fuss that comes with being pigeonholed and constantly being confronted with the same things—I just couldn’t handle it anymore,” said Sutter. Moving to the U.S. was a very deliberate decision. “To a league where media attention was very limited. At the end of my career, I just wanted to rediscover the joy of soccer.”

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Alain Sutter