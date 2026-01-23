Antonio Marchesano is expected to help FC Winterthur return to the Super League. The 35-year-old, who will miss the start of the season due to injury, speaks with blue Sport about his goals with the club and the reasons behind his move.

Here's what it's all about With Antonio Marchesano, Super League relegation team Winterthur has poached a top player from league rival Yverdon.

Among the reasons for his move, the 35-year-old cites coach Patrick Rahmen. But the fans, the club's ambitions, and the proximity to his family were also key factors.

He'll be reunited with his former teammates as early as Friday. Winterthur kicks off the new season with a home game against Yverdon. Marchesano, however, will miss the game due to injury. blue Zoom will broadcast the game on free-to-air TV. Summary created with

Antonio Marchesano has signed with Winterthur for one season. The 35-year-old is no stranger to the Schützenwiese, having played for FCW for two years early in his career. For the past season and a half, however, he played for Yverdon, where he was a regular starter and captain—first in the Super League and, after relegation, in the Challenge League. Yverdon finished third in the standings but missed out on immediate promotion.

It wasn't Marchesano's fault. He has shown that not only does he have plenty of experience, but he's also far from being past his prime. In 35 league games, the creative midfielder scored 15 goals and set up 5 more. So why the move to relegated Winterthur?

“I wanted to return to German-speaking Switzerland, to be closer to my family,” Marchesano begins, but then also cites the fans as an important reason. He missed them in Yverdon, whereas in Winterthur, he says, fans play a key role. Another decisive factor, however, was that in Patrick Rahmen he found a coach whom he has known—and respected—since he was young. Marchesano played in Biel under the current Winterthur coach when he was younger. And, of course, he wants to help FC Winterthur get promoted again. “I’m convinced we can do it.” He is well aware, however, that immediate promotion following relegation is no easy task.

Marchesano has been delivering for years

From the summer of 2016 to January 2025, Marchesano was under contract with FCZ, with whom he was promoted to the Super League in his first season, won the Cup in his second, and was a key player in the team’s championship-winning run during the 2021–22 season.

With 514 appearances, 124 goals, and 89 assists in the top leagues, in cup play, and at the European level, Marchesano is one of the most experienced active players in Switzerland.

Marchesano will miss the season opener against his former teammates from Yverdon (live on blue Zoom starting at 8:00 p.m. ), due to a calf injury.