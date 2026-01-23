What will Julian Nagelsmann do now that he’s out as Germany’s national team coach? Lothar Matthäus believes that the doors to Germany’s top clubs will remain closed to him for the time being. He sees another solution.

According to Lothar Matthäus, Germany’s all-time leading international soccer player, former national team coach Julian Nagelsmann would be better off looking abroad for his next job. “I don’t think Nagelsmann will land a top job in Germany anytime soon,” Matthäus wrote in his column for the TV network Sky: “He’s under closer scrutiny here than he would be abroad.”

Matthäus emphasized: “No one wants to hurt him personally—not even me. But in the recent past, he’s reacted too sensitively to criticism and has sometimes been very sulky.” That could backfire here. “In professional soccer, criticism arises when the results aren’t there or when the team isn’t playing attractive soccer,” wrote the former Bayern Munich pro: “With Julian, both were the case.”

Following Germany's early exit from the World Cup, Nagelsmann agreed to part ways with the DFB, even though his contract was set to run through 2028. Jürgen Klopp was hired as his successor.